OVER THE WEEKEND, thousands of people from across Ireland gathered in Dublin city centre for the country’s first national protest against data centre developments.

The march called on the government to introduce an immediate moratorium on new data centres amid growing concerns over their impact on electricity prices, energy security and climate targets.

Meanwhile, US voters backed restrictions on data centres in a series of local ballots as part of last week’s midterms.

So in our poll we ask: Should there be a moratorium on new data centres in Ireland?

