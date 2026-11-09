The demonstration on Saturday began at Parnell Square RollingNews.ie
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Should there be a moratorium on new data centres in Ireland?

Thousands gathered in Dublin city centre over the weekend for Ireland’s first national protest against data centre developments.
6.58pm, 9 Nov 2026
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OVER THE WEEKEND, thousands of people from across Ireland gathered in Dublin city centre for the country’s first national protest against data centre developments.

The march called on the government to introduce an immediate moratorium on new data centres amid growing concerns over their impact on electricity prices, energy security and climate targets.

Meanwhile, US voters backed restrictions on data centres in a series of local ballots as part of last week’s midterms.

So in our poll we ask: Should there be a moratorium on new data centres in Ireland?


Poll Results:

Yes (860)
No (157)
Unsure (34)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether data centres strain the national grid or benefit the economy
Where they land
They either drain energy and offer little return or drive vital economic growth
What they think
Consuming massive national power supply without enough public benefit
Essential for jobs, investment, and modern economic infrastructure
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