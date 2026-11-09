Man headbutt PSNI officer during arrest on suspicion of breaking into Newry shopping centre

A MAN HEADBUTTED a PSNI officer and kicked another in the knee during an arrest on suspicion of breaking into a Newry shopping centre.

At around 7.40am on Sunday, the PSNI received a report of a break-in at the Buttercrane Shopping Centre.

PSNI officers attended the scene, where a number of items, including tills, were found strewn over the floor of the shop.

Two windows had also been smashed.

Further break-ins were then discovered at additional premises within the shopping centre, with a number of games machines smashed and stuffed toys removed.

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After reviewing CCTV, officers arrested a 28-year-old in The Mall area of Newry as he attempted to make off.

During the arrest, the suspect headbutted an officer and kicked another officer on their knee.

Both officers remained on duty.

The man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and stealing, two counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour, going equipped for burglary and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Armagh Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

A PSNI spokesperson said the arrest “demonstrates our commitment to tackling crime against the local business community”.

“Hopefully, this will serve as a reminder to potential offenders that anyone involved with this type of crime will be dealt with accordingly,” added the spokesperson.