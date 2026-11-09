Organisers of Kilkenny boxing night ending in mayhem are using the brawl to promote themselves

THE ORGANISERS OF a boxing event in Kilkenny that was cancelled due to a mass brawl and serious injuries have used footage of the event to promote their company.

Two men were arrested on Saturday night and one person was hospitalised with serious injuries, leading local councillors to condemn the mayhem that broke out.

One of those arrested was convicted of violent disorder earlier today, according to a garda update. He received a fine of €500.

Another man, charged with assault causing harm, is set to appear in Kilkenny District Court in January.

“CHAOS last night. Nothing short of UNHINGED,” read the captions on just one Instagram post by Unhinged Productions, which organised the event featuring boxing between social media figures.

The post also featured footage, set to a UK drill hip-hop soundtrack, of the mass brawl that was held on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

A still from an Unhinged Promotions post showing chairs being thrown at security guards.

Kilkenny Mayor Andrew McGuinness (FF) told KCLR radio that the event was”a real-world reflection of an increasingly egocentric online community”.

“It is obvious when you look at their social media pages the type of event we were going to see. Everybody anticipated what was going to happen,” McGuinness said.

“Somebody does have to take responsibility in terms of whoever booked the event.”

Multiple posts of the event were published to the promoter’s social media pages, often describing the brawl in positive terms, including one post with more than 8,000 likes that implied one of the fighters, Mo Deen, had “started a RIOT.”

Deen, a Muslim social media influencer, had jumped from the stage at the anti-Muslim far-right agitator Tommy Robinson, who was in the audience.

Influencer boxing just had its own Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov brawl https://t.co/DYW7qMZX66 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 8, 2026

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Robinson, who has a long string of criminal convictions including an assault on a police officer, is currently on bail awaiting sentencing in England for harassing the families of journalists. Those bail conditions did not include restrictions on travel according to a copy provided by Southwark Crown Court to The Journal.

He had been sitting in the front row at the fight.

In footage shared on Deen’s social media pages during the event, Deen said that the lunge at Robinson was prearranged and that he was just following the script.

“The whole place is surrounded. There’s fights everywhere. We’re locked into the room right now,” Deen says as angry screams can be heard in the background.

“I followed the script. Now I’m getting death threats, people are trying to kill me.”

A previous boxing event by the same promoters was set to be held in Dublin in September, though the venue was changed to a nightclub in Castleblayney, Monaghan, after multiple venues in Dublin cancelled bookings.

The Hub in Cillín Hill, the venue of the Kilkenny event, told Kilkenny Live that they had made the promoters cancel the rest of the scheduled boxing matches when the brawl broke out and that they had a “zero-tolerance policy towards violence, aggression or disorderly behaviour.”

The hub has not responded to The Journal’s request for comment at the time of writing.

The host of the event, a well-known British TikToker who goes by HSTikkyTokky (real name Harrison Sullivan), said in a video posted to his social media account the day after the brawl in Kilkenny that the event had went “absolutely brilliantly”.

Sullivan, who has publicly and repeatedly made homophobic and antisemitic comments, appeared earlier this year in a Louis Theroux documentary on the “manosphere”.

In November 2025, Sullivan was sentenced to a 12-month prison sentence for dangerous driving, though this was suspended for two years.

“Please tell me one other promotion that, on their third event, is trending globally on Twitter like this,” Sullivan asked in his video following the violence in Kilkenny.

Most of the top posts about the event on X, previously called Twitter, were about the mass brawl that broke out.

“The fights were absolutely brilliant up until the venue got closed down,” Sullivan said.