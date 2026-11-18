GARDAÍ NOW BELIEVE that a viable bomb found in Merrion Square was linked to another device found at a package sorting office in Limerick yesterday and another device delivered to Shannon Airport in August.

Investigators are understood to be looking at the multiple crude Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) finds as being perpetrated by a serial bomber.

Last Friday a “crude but viable” device was found in an office on Merrion Square in Dublin.

The find was made the day after Taoiseach Micheál Martin hosted a dinner for global leaders attending the European Political Community (EPC) summit at the nearby National Gallery.

The military’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called after an initial examination of the find by gardaí. It was later described by gardaí in a statement as a “crude but viable” device.

As reported by The Journal there were suspicions that it may be linked to other finds.

We can now reveal that a package bomb find at Shannon Airport is suspected to be linked to the Merrion Square find.

It is also suspected that a package bomb found at a parcel handling centre in Raheen, Limerick city on Tuesday is an undelivered device. The address was not found and was returned to the centre.

It is understood that the devices are all the same construction, and it is believed it is a firework attached to a canister of accelerant, possibly petrol or some other flammable liquid.

The devices have been sent in packages to various locations, but it is believed there is specific reference to the EU Presidency in some of the finds.

The fear for investigators is that other devices may also be in the parcel system – the Merrion Square and Raheen finds appear to have been posted at the same time.

The Shannon package was sent in August and was addressed to the airport’s US Customs.

The Journal understands that investigators believe that the device in that incident bears a striking similarity to those found in Limerick and Dublin.

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It is understood there was no remote detonation method attached to it, but it could be activated if the firework fuse was lit – hence the categorisation of it as ‘viable’.

A source said the devices are relatively stable given their simple construction – it would require direct action to detonate.

Investigating gardaí are also examining threats and activities of known agitators to determine if they can identify the serial bomber.

Gardaí attached to the Special Detective Unit will also ask for help from foreign intelligence agencies and police forces as they continue their probe.

It is believed the packages were posted to the office and appeared to be a normal delivery. It was not picked up in checks at any of the courier distribution centres. Part of the enquiry will be to establish how it was delivered.

Gardaí are awaiting a detailed report from forensic experts who will examine the crude device in the hope of finding evidence of who constructed it.

In the past, forensic experts were able to identify bomb makers, but the crude nature of the device will limit that somewhat, policing sources have said. However, the components of the device, the packaging and boxes could hold critical clues.

Merrion Square had been under a security lockdown last Thursday and Friday due to the meeting of EPC members and, on Friday, a summit of EU leaders.

Extensive searches were carried out in the area ahead of the VIP dinner on Thursday night, with manhole covers lifted and drains also checked and sealed.

There were a series of bomb threats emailed to media organisations and schools speaking about the placing of devices at locations and accompanied by threats of violence. It is not suggested at the moment that those email threats are linked to the posting of the devices.

A garda spokeswoman said: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on potential lines of enquiry of active investigations.”

The Irish Defence Forces confirmed in a statement that its bomb disposal team was called to the incident in Limerick on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, bomb disposal experts from the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team responded to a request for assistance from An Garda Síochána in relation to a suspicious device in Raheen Business Park area, Co Limerick.

“Following an assessment by the EOD team, the device was made safe, and the scene was handed over to AGS. This operation has now concluded,” a spokesman said.