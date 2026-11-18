SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS have seized on an open letter signed by 22 European nations, claiming the Taoiseach’s missing signature proves the government is “incapable” or unwilling to make a stand on immigration.

The letter, put forward by Italy and Denmark in August, was addressed to the Taoiseach because Ireland holds the EU Presidency.

It is true that Micheál Martin did not sign the letter. But if he had, he would have signed a letter to himself.

“Look at the five countries that refused to sign this letter: Spain, France, Ireland, Luxembourg and Portugal,” begins one 15 November post about the letter that has been shared on Facebook more than 130 times.

“Once again, Ireland is on the wrong side of the argument. 22 EU countries have signed a letter calling for stronger external borders and faster deportations of people who have no legal right to remain in Europe. So why is Ireland standing apart?”

A graphic accompanies this post, which mostly consists of text repeating the same information and which ends by saying that the government is “afraid to make tough decisions” and “refuses to put the Irish people first”.

The account that originally posted this regularly shares conspiracy theory content and has an AI-generated profile picture of what appears to be a giant Irish flag with “Ireland is full” written on it.

Although it is true that there was a letter on the topic of migration signed by 22 heads of EU countries, the letter doesn’t make any calls for deportations.

The real letter was sent on 1 August in the wake of the Ceuta crisis, which saw tens of thousands of people cross from Morocco into Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, though most quickly returned to Morocco.

As the crisis was unfolding, Italy and Denmark drafted a letter expressing “serious concern regarding the recent developments at the external border of the European Union in Ceuta” and calling for the Irish EU presidency to convene a conference of relevant ministers.

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“This meeting should allow for a common assessment of the situation and agreement on a coordinated European response,” the letter read.

The letter was addressed to António Costa, President of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The letter was signed by 22 heads of state, including Denmark and Italy, but not by other EU countries including Spain and Ireland.

That brings us to the question posed on the Facebook post: why did Ireland stand apart?

“It is standard practice that the country holding the presidency is not invited to co-sign letters which are addressed to the presidency,” the Department of Justice wrote in response to The Journal’s queries.

“This recognises the responsibility of the country holding the Presidency to act as an honest broker in all EU negotiations.

“Ireland, as Presidency of the Council of the European Union, responded appropriately by convening an extraordinary meeting of Ministers of the Interior on 4 August, which Minister Jim O’Callaghan chaired.”

The response also mentioned Ireland hosting senior-official and ambassador-level meetings, as well as advancing priority actions to manage similar future incidents.

In short, the letter wasn’t signed by the Taoiseach, because it was addressed to him as Ireland holds the EU presidency. As such, Ireland is supposed to act as a neutral broker in organising EU members as the letter requested. And, according to the government, it did just that.

The Ceuta crisis has been heavily exploited by far-right activists who have spread false claims to disparage Spain’s response to the crisis, as well as to imply that the migrants in Ceuta would shortly be travelling to mainland Europe.

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