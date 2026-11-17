THE TEACHING COUNCIL has stepped in to stop Enoch Burke from winning a default legal case against a fitness-to-teach panel because its members chose not to show up in court.

Burke brought High Court proceedings against three members of the panel in June, ahead of a Teaching Council inquiry that was looking into allegations of professional misconduct against him.

The former teacher launched the case because he claimed the panel’s members were biased against him, and he wanted them to recuse themselves from the hearing.

The panel subsequently rejected his claims and refused to stand aside, though it has not met since to conduct the inquiry.

Burke was suspended by Wilson’s Hospital School in 2022 pending disciplinary proceedings following a dispute with school management and the interruption of a church service over instructions relating to a student’s pronouns.

He was formally dismissed by the Co Westmeath school in May.

The Teaching Council case came before the High Court again last week, the first time it was heard since the panel’s members refused Burke’s request to recuse themselves before the inquiry in June.

In an affidavit filed in August, Teaching Council director Phil Fox said the panel members had decided not to take part in court proceedings, though they are named as co-defendants, and that she would defend the case instead.

Fox said she had been advised that Burke could seek a default judgment against the panel’s members because they had not formally entered the case.

She has therefore asked the High Court to stop Burke from obtaining a judgment against the panel, on the basis that she will defend the case on behalf of the council.

Following an agreement in court in June, Burke was allowed to put his objections to the panel when it met in Maynooth.

He subsequently asked panel chairperson Andy Pike to step aside over social media posts that he claimed showed bias against him.

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He also sought the removal of the other panel members, Adrian Guinan and Clodagh O’Hara.

The panel rejected both applications on 19 June.

At the time, Pike said the social media posts did not give rise to a reasonable concern that Burke would not receive an impartial hearing.

The panel also rejected Burke’s claims that it lacked independence.

In her affidavit, Fox said her solicitors wrote to the panel in July suggesting that their members should not participate in the ongoing court case and that she should defend it instead.

She said she has been legally advised that bodies who carry out a role like the fitness-to-practice panel’s do not necessarily have to take part in court challenges to their decisions.

She also said she had been advised that Burke should have brought a different type of legal challenge, known as a judicial review, against the panel at the time.

The case has been adjourned until 8 December.

The latest case has opened up yet another legal battle for the sacked teacher, who has separately launched a judicial review against a Disciplinary Appeals Panel (DAP) finding that he was fairly sacked.

He has also sought to challenge that finding in the High Court on the grounds that the chair of the panel, solicitor Clare Callanan, should have recused herself.

In another case, Burke has been ordered to disclose his income and means to the High Court by Thursday of this week as a judge considers further measures to recover outstanding fines the former teacher owes to the courts.

He is currently estimated to owe €238,268.18 in fines over his refusal to stay away from the school.

The court has also ordered that Burke should be arrested and sent to Mountjoy Prison if he appears within 100 metres of Wilson’s Hospital School, after he appeared on its grounds for 15 days since the start of the school year in September.