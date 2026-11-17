GOVERNMENT SHOULD “BE willing” to consider a report questioning its investment in greyhound racing, the Tánaiste has suggested.

Both Tánaiste Simon Harris and Taoiseach Micheál Martin noted that the government had previously taken the economic impact of greyhound racing into account when allocating funding, particularly for rural Ireland.

However, Martin noted the greyhound industry did not “have the same impact” as horse racing.

A review earlier this month suggested there should be an updated cost-benefit analysis and attendance review for TDs deciding whether to support the Budget-allocation of €20 million in funding for the greyhound racing industry.

The Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) report into Ireland’s “costly love affair with greyhounds” questioned the long-term sustainability of the industry and whether state intervention is “simply arresting the inevitable collapse” of the sector.

The PBO reviews public expenditure, its rationale and whether it meets stated objectives when preparing reports for members of the Oireachtas.

It noted that attendance has fallen sharply over the past decade – down by almost 45% between 2015 and 2025, while average attendance per race meeting fell from 388 to 235.

It said this “sustained decline raises questions regarding the policy rationale for continued state support for the industry”.

The PBO also said welfare and traceability “remain major issues” and the evidence base for continued funding “is limited”.

Advocacy group Greyhound Action said support for the industry was “unjustifiable from either an economic or animal welfare perspective”.

It said the industry is unviable and has a “reprehensible” animal welfare record.

It has raised concerns that thousands of greyhounds born between 2021 and 2024 – which are still on the island but no longer racing or trialling – have been recorded as dead.

Thousands of other dogs have been exported.

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Earlier today, Harris said the government “should always be willing to be appraised of the views” of the PBO and “consider these issues”.

Speaking more than 10 days after first committing to read the PBO report, the Finance Minister said he had yet to do so, but added: “I will give it serious consideration.

“It’s important always that government looks at the impact of any investment that makes in any sector.

“But I would point out that when it comes to horse racing and the greyhound industry, there obviously have been economic benefits and that has been considered by government before.”

Harris made the comments while taking media questions before this morning’s cabinet meeting.

Also speaking before cabinet, the Taoiseach committed to reading the report and said government “constantly reviews initiatives”.

Martin told reporters: “That said, you know much of that revenue comes from levies on the betting and the gambling sector and it has been an important part of rural Ireland.

“Yes, it is a sector that compared to the horse racing industry – which is world class, and the horse racing industry has created a lot of jobs in rural Ireland, which sometimes doesn’t get acknowledged – the greyhound industry wouldn’t have the same impact.

“But nonetheless, you know, I’ll have a look at that report.”

Rásaíocht Con Éireann (Greyhound Racing Ireland) said the industry has “a rich and valued heritage and has a deep sporting and cultural history in Ireland”.

It said stadia are active across 15 locations with up to 30 race meetings per week, providing “exciting entertainment and hospitality”.

It said it has “a well-developed welfare inspection and greyhound sampling programme” which it said shows “exceptional standards” of animal welfare and transparency.

“In 2025, welfare inspections undertaken, which focus on standards at premises and greyhound welfare, had a 95.55% level of compliance with the standards required as set out in our Code of Practice for the Care and Welfare of Greyhounds,” it said.

It added there is an “exceptionally low level of injury at greyhound racing tracks”, with the percentage of those greyhounds who raced at tracks without incurring an injury at 99.63%.

- Reporting by Cillian Sherlock