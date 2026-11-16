Gardaí await results of post-mortem tests after discovery of woman's body in Offaly

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE discovery of a young woman’s body in County Offaly are awaiting blood tests as they probe the cause of the death.

Shortly after 9am yesterday, gardaí responded to reports of a body at an outbuilding on a property in Shinrone.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The gardaí sealed off the scene and forensic experts have been examining the area. Gardaí have also spoken to people in a nearby house, and they are hopeful of harvesting CCTV.

One line of enquiry at the moment is to determine how the woman, who is from a nearby village in the rural area, was in Shinrone. There are some suggestions that she may have been at a late-night gathering at a house nearby.

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They are also trying to determine how she left the house, and then made her way to the outhouse.

The scene was preserved for forensic and technical examination. A senior investigating officer has been appointed, and an incident room has been established at Birr Garda Station.

The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out by the Office of the State Pathologist.

A garda statement said that the Laois Offaly Crime Unit is investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the death of the woman.

Gardaí added that the results of the post-mortem examination will assist gardaí in determining the course of the investigation.

They have appealed for anyone who has information to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.