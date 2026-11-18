THE BRITS ARE having one of their moral panics. London was the centre of the swinging sixties, fuelled by sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll, but this does not mean they are immune to indulging in public outcry about ‘sexual misconduct’ when the news cycle aligns.

The British are slow to judge anyone for being immoral, but they will summon nanny (inspired by fond memories of matron at boarding school) if legislation is required to curb threats to public health such as smoking, drinking or fat, salt and sugar in food.

When it comes to sex, the culture is ultra-liberal; therefore, prohibitions on “inappropriate conduct” must be wrapped up in concerns over safeguarding, exploitation of the vulnerable or abuse of power.

This is what has occurred following the conviction of Russell Brand for one count of rape and three of sexual assault. This together with allegations of sexual misconduct against David Walliams have triggered a moral panic over the sexual conduct of celebrities and potentially non-celebrities.

One journalist in the Times even wondered out loud if perhaps she was a victim when a 35-year-old pop star pursued her when she was 22. This despite the fact, “he never made a move.”

Russell Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault. He's now serving 10 years. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

When British politicians board the media hysteria train, it becomes a juggernaut. The Brand conviction and Walliams allegations have led to a campaign for a “staggered age of consent.”

Close the gap campaign

The campaign group Close the Consent Gap, founded by child protection social worker Layla Stone, wants an “age-gap limit” they claim will help protect young people from grooming without criminalising relationships between teenagers who are close in age.

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They propose a maximum age limit of three years that would make it illegal for a 16- or 17-year-old to have sex with someone more than three years older than them. We assume teenagers are imbued with wisdom the moment they hit 18, and no longer in need of protection from anyone more than three years older than them.

So, for example, a 16-year-old could only legally consent to a partner aged 19 or younger, and a 17-year-old could only consent to someone aged 20 or younger.

The Labour government is currently looking at a possible change.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said it was right to have a debate about the age of consent in the wake of Russell Brand’s crimes. But, Miliband said a change in the law “would be a very big step.”

It certainly would. The age of consent to sexual activity (not just sexual intercourse) was set at 16 in England as far back as 1885. The Sexual Offences Act 2003 codified and reformed the law in the area. Children under the age of 13 enjoy complete protection, consent is irrelevant. The age of consent in Ireland is 17.

However, Ireland allows for a proximity of age defence. The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017 recognises the reality of underage, consensual, peer relationships. Under this provision, a person charged with an offence of engaging in a sexual act with a person between the ages of 15 and 17 years can use consent as a defence if the person charged is younger or is less than two years older. They must not be in authority over the child or be intimidatory or exploitative.

Therefore, consensual activity between two 15-, 16- or 17-year-olds is not criminalised. A 17-year-old who has consensual sexual activity with a partner but is ‘less than two years older than the partner’ will not be criminalised.

English law has no such exception, and in fact this campaign to criminalise consensual sex between older teenagers would make the law even stricter.

Missing the point

The English proposal is regressive, will cause confusion and is a disproportionate interference with the right to privacy. I do not believe it will become law.

The proposed change would criminalise a 20-year-old who has consensual sexual activity with a 16-year-old, or a 21-year-old who has consensual sexual activity with a 17-year-old. Criminalising consensual sex in these circumstances is regressive.

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This change would also cause confusion. Teenagers are not going to be keeping track of the law and mapping their birthdays. This is an area of law that touches on the most intimate and private aspect of a person’s life – their right to pursue an intimate sexual relationship with another consenting person. It would be dangerous and unfair to confuse a well-established rule in this area. This also undermines the rule of law, which demands clarity and transparency in the criminal law.

Criminalising consensual sexual activity between a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old or a 17-year-old and 21-year-old is a disproportionate interference in the right to privacy of both parties. I do not believe such a law would survive a human rights challenge under article 8 of the Human Rights Act 1998, the right to a private life.

These age gaps are not so large as to be abusive or exploitative in every case. The truth is young women often date slightly older men. Young women in the UK completing their A-levels do date men who are in university. Turning these older, but still very young men into dangerous predators is misguided and unfair.

Knee-jerk legislation rarely serves the public and fails to cure the ill campaigners seek to solve. Society is reluctant to morally condemn anyone, therefore it seeks to use the criminal law instead. It is morally wrong for a 30-year-old to pursue a 16- or 17-year-old. But I do not believe it should be criminalised.

Finally, it is interesting that as society has become more sexually liberal, it has paradoxically become more puritanical and less forgiving. There is something cruel in raising teenagers in an ultra-sexual culture (Brand was crowned shagger of the year, three times in a row) but then condemn them instantly should they make one mistake.

Brand was convicted of rape under the current law. Justice was served. Criminalising young couples is wrong.

Laura Perrins is a mother of four and writes on Substack at The West Brit.