IF YOU’RE A controversial tech founder who gets involved in some dodgy dealings, watch out: one day there’ll be a movie or series made about you.

In 2026 alone we’ve seen the continuation of Mark Zuckerberg’s career arc in The Social Reckoning; Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim have made a three-hour documentary about Elizabeth Holmes’s disaster with Theranos called You Can See Everything; and Luca Guadagnino has given his take on OpenAI’s Sam Altman in the movie Artificial.

This week in streaming, the world of crypto and two of its most controversial figures find themselves in front of the lens. The Altruists is a new Netflix series about Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, two nerds with altruistic aspirations who became adept at manipulating and fact-bending the longer they stayed in the crypto game. Eventually, the pair were convicted of fraud, with Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison, and Ellison sentenced to two. Ellison is now out of jail.

Contorted appearances

Ireland’s Anthony Boyle (Say Nothing) plays Bankman-Fried, while Julia Garner (Ozark) plays Caroline Ellison. Boyle is more than a match for the more experienced Garner, with both adept at getting under the skin of the two awkward on-off lovers. Facial prosthetics, fake teeth and wigs contort their appearances, but their performances as this sorry pair go beyond surface level.

In Boyle’s hands, Bankman-Fried is a nervy, clever intellectual who wants to do good in the world. Boyle is excellent at embodying Bankman-Fried’s curious mix of naivety and confidence via stuttering, a twitchy aura and big eyes that light up with relief when he thinks things are going well.

But his wide smile falters when he faces problems as he tries to grow his company Alameda Research and the crypto exchange FTX. Bankman-Fried wants to be a positive thinker, but he often trips over his own feet. Boyle finds the vulnerable side of the character without letting him off the hook for his behaviour.

Garner, meanwhile, plays Ellison as a mix of outcast nerd and sexually-uninhibited maths genius. Small and curly-haired with a wry twist to her mouth, Ellison, like Bankman-Fried, is a tangle of opposites. She writes steamy Harry Potter fanfiction and believes that maths provides us with the answers to life. But a scene where she calculates how in love her friend is with her fiance demonstrates that numbers can be manipulated at Ellison’s will.

Bad decisions

Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix / Netflix

We follow the story from when the pair meet at work on Wall Street, flashing back and forth between their origin story and the year everything went belly up. The Altruists correctly deduces that most viewers won’t understand and won’t care about the specifics of Bankman-Fried and Ellison’s work. What we really want to know are the broad strokes of what occurred, enough to understand how they ended up moving from the US to the Bahamas to do business, and why in the end both of the parties were jailed.

The series is most interested in the pair’s motivations, and how between them buzzed a strange push-pull energy that both fed and perhaps even derailed their initial business aims.

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It’s not a show that demonises the couple from the off, understanding that they were young and idealistic. Their meet-cute sets out the case for them being suited to each other, and Bankman-Fried being particularly in thrall to Ellison’s charms. From there, the show unflinchingly outlines their swift tumble into setting up business together, making bad decisions, and ultimately utilising their intellectual nous as a way to justify their behaviour.

They start out wanting to donate most of their earnings as per their ‘effective altruism’ worldview, which posits that individuals and companies can use their earnings to help improve the world.

But it doesn’t take long before they’re convincing themselves they don’t have to follow that plan, and that the new plan is an even better one. Capitalism always wins out in the end.

At times the show broadens its scope to include the perspectives of some of the pair’s young employees, in an effort to demonstrate that their actions impacted more than just them. These help to fill out a story that needs to do more than just focus on Bankman-Fried and Ellison, and though the side characters are less interesting than the main pair, they provide a good insight into what it’s like to be led by corrupted leaders.

There are also some funny in-jokes about the crypto world that show how naive Bankman-Fried and Ellison were at first, and how they found meaning in being part of this brave new financial world.

Yet alongside this is the growing sense that while Bankman-Fried and Ellison are hyper-intelligent and capable of achieving great things, they’re also prone to ignoring the banana peel that they’ve thrown in front of themselves. They get bamboozled by how good they can be at making money, but fail to recognise when they’ve compromised on their morals to fix their own mistakes, and how that affects those around them.

Downfall

One thread that runs through the show is polyamory, which Ellison espouses. The show suggests it emerged from her being treated badly by a boyfriend. She and Bankman-Fried treat their business relationship/personal relationship as a polyamorous one, but they’re not very successful at negotiating it all.

That’s reflected in how their two companies, Alameda and FTX, became entangled to the point that FTX plugged a hole in Alameda’s finances with billions of dollars from customer deposits, leading to the couple’s downfall.

In the world of The Altruists, everything is elastic – the truth, morality, relationships, even maths. Bankman-Fried and Ellison might not recognise themselves on screen, because this series undoubtedly takes a few narrative liberties, as much as it is committed to sticking close to the truth. But even they would have to admit that The Altruists is a fascinating, entertaining and eye-opening exploration of what happens when two people determined to do good ending doing very bad.

There’s a brewing feeling that comes with watching a show like this, where bright people in the tech industry use their knowledge and intellect for ill. An unsettled sense of anger grows as you think about what was wasted and destroyed by their quest for more. More money, more power.

The Altruists is a fantastic example of how fallible humans are when faced with the opportunity to get more of what they yearn for. Bankman-Fried and Ellison did not start out as ignorant to the world’s woes. They understood that with power and money comes the opportunity to give back, to do better, to help others. And yet they too were corrupted by cash and success.

If anything, the message from The Altruists is that no matter how good a person you believe yourself to be, you too can be swayed by greed in the end.

The Altruists is streaming on Netflix.