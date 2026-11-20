TÁNAISTE AND FINE Gael leader Simon Harris has defended the hike to school bus fares for secondary school students, while opposition TDs argue the government is making life harder for working families.

Yesterday, there were calls for the government to reverse its decision to increase school bus fees from next September.

From September 2027, the annual cost for one child will rise from €100 to €350, while the max rate for families with more than one child will jump from €220 to €650.

The government argue that the move represents a restoration to the rates that were in place in 2021 and that the current rates were only a temporary cost of living measure.

Speaking to reporters in Meath today, Harris said he believes “context” is needed on the price rise.

He made the point that families with a medical card and families who have a child availing of special education transport will continue to get free transport to school.

“So the most vulnerable children and the lowest-income families will have free school transport.

“For the rest of us, there is an ask that we would pay a contribution towards school transport,” he said.

Harris noted that the increased fares work out at around €2 per day for a secondary school student and 55 cent a day for a primary school student.

The fees for primary school children will remain at €100 in 2027, but the maximum charge will increase from €200 to €220.

Harris argued that the increases are necessary to ensure Ireland can deliver a “school transport service that works”.

“I know in my own constituency office, the biggest issue I hear every September, early August, every July isn’t the cost of the ticket; it’s the place. Where’s the bus? Where’s the route? Why is there a bus driving by the house with vacant seats on it that my child can’t access? These are the issues as well,” he said.

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The increases come after the government also hiked public transport fares earlier this year, with those price increases coming into force from January.

Reaction

Opposition TDs have reacted furiously to the increases and called on the government to reverse the decision.

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on rural affairs, TD Conor McGuinness, warned that the increase on school bus fares will hit rural families particularly hard and add to the already higher cost of living in rural Ireland.

“For many rural families, the school bus is an absolute necessity. They don’t have the option of walking to school or hopping on a regular public bus. They depend on school transport to get their children to and from school every day.

“Rural households are already paying more for transport, fuel and heating. Workers are travelling longer distances to their jobs, parents are driving further to access essential services, and families are being squeezed from every direction,” he said.

McGuinness added that the increases will place even more pressure on households that are “already stretched to their limits”.

Meanwhile, Labour’s education spokesperson, TD Eoghan Kenny, criticised the government’s attempt to justify the increase on the basis of unused bus places, describing it as a “farce”.

“Why should working families be forced to pick up the bill for the Department’s failure to properly administer its own school transport scheme?

“Put a proper system in place to identify unused tickets and reallocate those places to children who need them. That is hardly beyond the capabilities of the Department of Education,” he said.

Elsewhere, Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins said:

“If the government has concerns about unused seats or the efficiency of the scheme, then fix the system. Don’t simply pass the bill on to parents.

“We hear endless talk from government about supporting working families and tackling the cost-of-living crisis, yet its decisions repeatedly put more pressure on household budgets.

“People are entitled to ask: when will this government actually start making life easier for the people who work hard, pay their taxes and keep this country going?”