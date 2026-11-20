A MAN WHO subjected his neighbour to a “savage, sustained assault” by punching him and hitting him with the handle of a knife has been jailed for three years.

Mihai Cazacu (46) told gardaí that the injured party had provoked him by insulting his religion and calling him gay. The injured party said he didn’t know why Cazacu assaulted him and denied the defendant’s claims.

Cazacu, of Wheatfield Grove, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm and production of an article during the course of a dispute on 13 October 2024, at the same address. He has no previous convictions.

Defence counsel noted that her client is “Orthodox”, “follows Jewish law” and “takes his religion seriously”.

She said Cazacu’s view was that he and his religion were being disrespected, and he lashed out, though this is not accepted by the injured party. She said that this explanation was not intended to minimise her client’s actions on the night.

Detective Garda Thomas Doyle told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that the injured party had been Cazacu’s neighbour for many years and the men were on good terms before this incident.

Cazacu invited him into his home around 6pm, and they went to the kitchen, where another man was also present.

He suddenly punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground in a seated position. Cazacu punched him several more times and kicked him.

He then got a kitchen knife from a drawer and started hitting the victim in the mouth with the handle. Cazacu dragged the victim out of the house, leaving him lying on the doorstep.

The court was told Cazacu was heard to say “I’m going to jail”.

The victim’s stepson heard the fighting and saw his stepfather on the ground and Cazacu looking very angry.

He helped the victim up and called emergency services. The victim has no recollection of the assault, but remembers speaking to Cazacu, then waking up in the driveway bleeding from his mouth and missing teeth.

When gardaí arrived, they saw the injured party bleeding heavily from his mouth, which was swollen, and his teeth were dislodged.

The man was taken to hospital and required five stitches in his mouth. His nose was broken and he also lost some teeth. He was off work for six weeks.

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Cazacu spoke with gardaí at the scene and said he had a fight with the injured party. He said he was sorry and ashamed.

When interviewed, Cazacu said he “exploded” and admitted assaulting the victim, out of the blue.

He said the injured party did not strike him.

Photos of the crime scene were handed in. The injured party declined to provide a victim impact statement and spent over €1,100 on a temporary plate for his teeth.

Cazacu has not come to other garda attention and there have been no further issues or contact with his neighbour, the court was told.

Det Gda Doyle agreed with defence counsel that her client was apologetic and calm when gardaí arrived.

It was accepted that the injured party’s stepson told gardaí there had been an argument about religion some time before this incident and that this statement might go some way to corroborate her client’s account.

The court was told Cazacu had brought €1,700 to court as a gesture of remorse.

Counsel asked the court to consider her client’s previous good character, letter of apology and expressions of shame.

She noted that Cazacu had offered an explanation of why his behaviour was out of character, but not to minimise or excuse his actions.

Cazacu moved to Ireland from Romania in 2007 and has a long work history, but little family support here.

Judge Elma Sheahan said the seriousness of the offending and the “significant harm” caused to the victim were aggravating.

She noted the photos seen by the court show blood splatters on the kitchen wall, dislodged teeth on the floor and blood outside on the ground.

The judge considered the mitigation and noted that the court must take into account the impact of a custodial sentence on a person for the first time, and that time in custody is harder for someone without community or family support.

The judge said this was a “savage, sustained assault” involving punching, kicking and the use of the knife handle even when the victim was unconscious.

She imposed a three-year prison sentence.