PARENTS IN KILKENNY are threatening to withhold voluntary contribution fees to their schools next year in protest against a planned hike to transport fees.

Under the changes, the annual charge for school transport for post-primary pupils is to rise from €100 to €350 for the 2027/2028 academic year, while the maximum payment a family can make will rise from €220 to €650.

Now, a parents group in Gowran, Co Kilkenny, has called on the government to rethink the hikes as they argue that they will place an unbearable financial burden on families already struggling with the cost of living.

“It’s price gouging by anybody’s standards, it’s unreal,” chairman of the Gowran School Bus Group Brendan Hayes told The Journal.

The group was formed in recent years to campaign for more buses in the village area east of Kilkenny city.

Hayes warned that families in the area are going to withhold voluntary school contributions that are sought every year for upkeep in schools.

“Families only have one pot of money. Draining up to €650 out of rural households means parents will have to cut back on voluntary school contributions,” said Hayes, who has two daughters attending secondary school.

Hayes added that the group is aware of the impact of this measure, accepting it would be “starving local schools of vital funding”, but he said that parents have been shocked by the increase and believe they need to respond.

Instead, the Gowran group have called for other ways of approaching an increase, including a €50-a-year phased increase over five years, or by maintaining the family cap at the single-child rate.

If the increase does come in as planned, Hayes said it’s likely some parents will opt to arrange car transport, thereby “putting more cars onto congested roads” in Kilkenny and potentially elsewhere.

He added that it was hard to accept comments from the likes of Finance Minister Simon Harris describing the measure as reasonable, instead calling the attitude of the government a “hard pill to swallow” so far.

Harris had argued last week that the increases are necessary to ensure Ireland can deliver a consistent school transport service.

The Gowran group previously lobbied for an additional bus to be placed on their route, with more than 100 children using the local transport.

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“We spent months and years campaigning just to secure the Gowran school bus service into Kilkenny because rural families have zero public transport alternatives,” Hayes said.

Speaking to media on Friday, Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee said there was an issue over seats remaining empty on buses as bus tickets were taken up but “not actually being used”.

She said this was a consequence of fares reduced as a cost-of-living measure in 2022, with next September’s increases set to return them to their previous levels.

“One of the things that people say to me the most is they’re seeing buses that are going by where seats are not filled, and yet they can’t get access,” McEntee said.

Hayes, from the Gowran group, said that parents found this claim to be an “insult”, as he contended that buses in his area are almost always full.

“They’re trying to have this perfect world where the bus is full all the time, even though a child might be playing sport or doing grinds,” he said.

“Hearing ministers claim this hike is needed to stop seat ‘hoarding’ is an insult—every single seat on our buses is packed,” he said.

Taoiseach reconsidering hike

With pressure mounting on the government over the changes, Taoiseach Micheál Martin indicated this week that some of the planned increases may yet be tweaked.

The Fianna Fáil leader told his parliamentary party meeting that he would “reflect” on the changes, with hopes rising among some of the parents we spoke to that it may mean the coalition will walk back the hikes.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin is bringing a motion to the Dáil next week calling on the government to reverse the “punitive” increases.

The party’s education spokesperson Darren O’Rourke said parents are being asked to pay substantially more for a scheme that continues to suffer from capacity shortages and uncertainty around places.

“School transport is not a luxury. It is an essential service that supports educational access, rural communities, social inclusion and climate objectives,” O’Rourke said.

“The Government should stop penalising families and instead invest in delivering the school transport service that communities across the State need.”

With reporting by Niall O’Connor