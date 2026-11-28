THE DYSTOPIAN WORLD conjured up in Ridley Scott’s 1982 cult classic Blade Runner is – despite its inherent darkness and misery – a beguiling place on screen.

In its vision of a near future where humans have well and truly ruined their planet, it finds beauty in neon lights, misty dark skies, looming skyscrapers and the intensity of industrial landscapes. It’s a bleak future that is possible in real life, and so we look to it for a sense of what might be to come. Well, we might think, at least the apocalypse will be somewhat… aesthetically beautiful?

The film – based on Philip K Dick’s 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? – took 35 years before it entered the realms of a movie franchise, with Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 follow-up, Blade Runner 2049. Now the story has leapt onto the small screen, with the mini-series Blade Runner 2099.

But how do you move the iconic Blade Runner story forward? In the hands of showrunner Silka Louisa (who was also behind the thriller series Shining Girls), that means reversing the power dynamic. So while in the original text ‘replicants’ are androids constructed by humans to be their slaves, in this fresh narrative the replicants – after staging an uprising – are in control. They now hunt humans, though the replicants have retained the name Blade Runner (which was used by humans who hunted replicants) for their own hunters.

This version of the story is also female focused, in a new twist to a franchise that has only featured men as its protagonists (Harrison Ford in the original film, Ryan Gosling – alongside Ford – in its follow-up). In this series, Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) plays Cora, a human who is living a tough life alongside her ill brother in a ruined Los Angeles. She takes over the identity of a replicant and then ends up paired with a replicant Blade Runner, Olwen (Michelle Yeoh) who is searching for her former partner.

Impeccable world building

Where Blade Runner 2099 is at its most interesting is in its commitment to world building. The mise-en-scène is impeccably thought-through, and it retains the original film’s visual language of a future as imagined by people living in midcentury America. Thus it feels both futuristic and retro at the same time.

There are shades of Andor and Alien: Earth throughout, both series that also expanded on an original and iconic text (Star Wars and Alien, respectively). The series is textured and full of grit, with sweaty faces, greasy hair and stained clothing; weary staff work in mysterious offices, and subways are as dark as if lit by candlelight. When violence occurs, it is prolonged, bloody, unflinching.

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The soundtrack from Leopold Ross is hugely evocative, doing a lot of heavy lifting to instil a sense of doom and anticipation, and signalling when the plot is taking a particularly important turn. It’s Vangelis (composer of the original Blade Runner soundtrack) by way of Tangerine Dream, dark and foreboding synthwave that contains an aura of 80s glamour. A shout-out too to the lighting design, which pulls pastel colours into a neon ambiance and brings a gauzy softness to a harsh world.

Still, the vibe of Blade Runner 2099 is overall foreboding and glum. This is understandable given the conditions everyone is living in, but as a result there’s precious little levity to be grasped. This means you have to steel yourself at the beginning of each episode for an hour of gloomy tension. It’s a hard task to get people to commit to this, when many of us turn to the small screen for an escape from the gloomy tension of our existing planet.

Slow moving

If you’re hoping for a series that moves along if not zippily, then at the same speed as something like Andor, you’re going to struggle with Blade Runner’s pace. This isn’t a world of swift movement in any case, but the makers of this series have leaned into a story that glides along slowly. The moments when the action lifts, like at the end of episode one, when Cora joins Olwen’s cause but meets a dangerous man from her past, and the beginning of episode three, feel like water to a parched mouth.

But the story typically moves as slowly as thick syrup. Underlining this is the fact the recap at the start of each episode rarely leaves any plot point out. Despite the slow pace, it is still at times a little hard to follow. The aim is clearly to allow us to get absorbed in a world where huge attention has been paid to detail, but unfortunately that pace can also serve to sow confusion.

This is a story that might have been better served as a movie, which would have given its stunning visuals space to be admired even further, and allowed the plot to hold more attention. It’s certainly great to see Blade Runner move away from its male focus, and Schafer and Yeoh embody the uncertainty, fear and focus that’s part of living in a world built on destruction. There’s not always a specific focus on gender, but the series does raise questions about maternity, nurturing and parenthood in a world where androids retain control.

Unlike some other shows, Blade Runner 2099′s issues do not betray the fact the team behind it are careless with their source material or paying scant attention to what they’re making. On the contrary: there’s clearly a lot of love for broadening out the Blade Runner story, care towards bringing in the female perspective, and a huge commitment to paying specific attention to its aesthetic.

But unfortunately, newcomers to the Blade Runner world in particular might find themselves tiring of the slow pace and not willing to sink into the mysteries being unfolded across this series. Those already committed to Blade Runner will find much to enjoy (and should watch it on the biggest screen they can find – certainly not your laptop), but the languid unfurling of a sometimes convoluted plot will likely mean that some viewers will struggle to get past the first few episodes.

Blade Runner 2099 is streaming on Prime Video now.