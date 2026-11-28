HOW INDEPENDENT IS the board of the HSE?

Throughout her public appearances this week, Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill repeatedly referred to the distance which exists between herself, the board and the Department of Health.

Carroll MacNeill told the Oireachtas Health Committee that as the employer of ousted chief executive Anne O’Connor, it was the “decision of the board” to sack her, and that she fully respected its “independent role and statutory position, which is very important for the overall governance of the health system”.

But the bombshell claims – contained in a letter from O’Connor which emerged on Friday evening – that the minister never wanted her in the job but, instead, wanted current Department of Health secretary general Derek Tierney will shine a larger spotlight on these relationships.

In the letter, O’Connor alleges that during April and May of this year, it became clear that Carroll MacNeill “had an expectation of direct ministerial intervention in matters that would normally be managed through the executive structure”.

HSE board records

The minutes of the HSE board’s meetings for the time period highlighted by O’Connor give a flavour of the level of involvement of the minister.

O’Connor took up the chief executive role in March and had her first meeting with the board in April. From that point on, Carroll MacNeill was omnipresent.

Minutes for the May, June and July meetings all record that the health minister met with the chair Ciarán Devane “in advance of the board meeting” to discuss what are often referred to as ‘ministerial priorities’ in the minutes.

These encompass “system performance, accountability, and reform delivery”, with a later breakdown explaining that they cover the financial problems facing the HSE’s ballooning overspend, the conversion of agency staff into permanent positions, and urgent and emergency care waiting lists and trolley numbers in hospitals.

The implementation of the public-only contract for consultants also fell under the ‘ministerial priorities’ umbrella.

For comparison, the minister is recorded as only having attended one of the board meetings held through 2025.

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Pádraig Rice, chair of the Oireachtas Health Committee and Social Democrats health spokesperson, said he believes the minister has been “breathing down the neck of the board” for months.

“There’s been a blurring of the lines between the responsibility of the HSE and what the Dept of Health is responsible for,” Rice said.

As we learned this week, October also saw the HSE board write to the Department of Health asking for input into a process about O’Connor’s performance. The department’s Secretary General, Derek Tierney, told TDs this week that he didn’t get around to responding.

How independent is the HSE?

Under legislation that established the HSE in 2004, the Oireachtas has given the board responsibility for conducting its affairs.

But how does that work in practice?

Insiders say the level of interaction and oversight of various state boards across the health sector is under-acknowledged, with the Department of Health holding the reins.

How is it meant to work? The HSE is in charge of day-to-day operations of the Irish health service, with the Department of Health responsible for the policy. In essence, the HSE must implement the policy choices of the department.

But recent months have seen this relationship increasingly blurred, according to opposition politicians and people in the sector, with the minister removing control of day-to-day spending from the HSE’s regional structures and shifting it to the Department of Health.

One source within the health sector with experience of state boards told The Journal that the notion that these bodies are completely independent, as was being claimed this week, is nonsense.

They outlined that while the boards are set up under statute to be independent, they must report to the department with regular oversight meetings – and that’s where the theory and the reality get complicated.

“They had a say about pretty much everything we did,” they said about their time on a board.

“All strategy went to the Department of Health for final say; frequently, they’d come back and say, ‘No, we don’t like this’, and it was the same with any report we did. They’d see the report in advance and make changes.

“Boards do have a reporting relationship to the Department of Health and that’s not vague; it is closely enforced.”

Some of this is for good reason, as these boards play an important role in the broader health service, but there is a “dark side” as it can also see some more questioning characters shut out of the board system, according to the same board veteran.

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“Health is a government department very active in how they manage their boards and state bodies. And this might have the right intentions, because you don’t want boards full of people with a single issue to grind an axe over, but you can use the same mechanism to screen out people who will ask difficult questions.”

They added that the Department of Public Expenditure can also exercise heavy control, particularly on appointments and salaries.

“It can all be another way to control who goes into a post or not. There really isn’t any independence – it’s a farce,” they said.

‘Power grab’

Social Democrat Pádraig Rice also claimed that the centralising of powers after overspending in HSE regions was a “power grab” and needed to be reversed, blaming it further for exacerbating the trolley crisis.

According to the minutes of the 2026 board meetings, the minister left once her ‘priorities’ discussion with the chair was concluded.

However, the board often noted other communications with the minister. These included written correspondence concerning emergency care issues at hospitals.

Rice noted that among these was a letter the minister had written to the chair of the Board in May expressing strong criticism of the scrapping of a daily meeting on the trolley crisis in hospitals – a meeting which was eventually reinstated in September.

Carroll MacNeill has prided herself on being very involved in the health service, rolling up her sleeves and getting down to the nitty-gritty of overcrowding numbers in specific hospitals.

The minutes appear to reflect this, but they also raise a big question.

“Why would you be involved in tracking how many people are on a trolley in Waterford, and then not be involved in a decision as important as letting the CEO go? That doesn’t make sense,” said one health source.

With the HSE board now confirming they will attend the health committee next week, that question and more concerning their various interactions with the minister, the department and O’Connor are likely to drive this controversy right into Christmastime.