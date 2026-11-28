ON SUNDAY, PEOPLE will take to the polls to vote in Spain.

The election, which was not due until next year, was called at the beginning of October after a growing crisis catalysed by housing issues and high living costs beset prime minister Pedro Sánchez.

The polls indicate that the far-right could enter government, which would mark the first time that an extreme right party has a seat at the table since the death of dictator Francisco Franco.

Far-right protest in Barcelona. Alamy Alamy

Polls currently put the conservative party People’s Party (PP) several points ahead of Sánchez’s PSOE, but predict that it won’t have enough to secure a majority. PP is likely, then, to form a coalition with far-right party Vox to gain power.

Franco ruled Spain with an iron fist for the best part of four decades, and it was only upon his death in 1975 that the country was able to emerge from the throes of authoritarianism.

The dictator died of natural causes – and was never ousted – which still remains a thorn in the side of many liberal Spaniards.

People gather in Madrid protesting high living costs. Alamy Alamy

Many live in fear of a return to the divisions of the past, which is well within living memory for many Spaniards.

The stakes on Sunday are high and will have ripple effects far beyond Spain’s borders.

So, how did we get here, and why should you care about this weekend’s elections?

How did we get here?

Sánchez’s socialist government called a snap election due to an issue that, theoretically, the left should have an advantage on: housing.

Spain’s housing crisis was thrown into sharp relief recently after the eviction of a pensioner in a wheelchair, 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal, who had lived in her house in Madrid for 70 years.

Flowers and candles are seen next to a picture of Maricarmen as a tribute during a protest and a minute of silence. Alamy Alamy

Her pension no longer covered her rent – which had more than tripled – so she was forcefully evicted, carried out of her house on a stretcher. She died in hospital a few days later.

Throughout September and October, housing protests wracked the country. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets demanding change, with semi-permanent housing encampments springing up in the centre of Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and other main cities.

But what had started as protests against housing turned into protests more generally against the cost of living.

People sleep in tents, protesting housing costs. Alamy Alamy

Sánchez, under pressure, tried to pass two emergency decrees that would have improved housing conditions, but he failed to secure support from lawmakers and couldn’t force them through without a larger majority.

So, on 5 October, he called a snap election as a tactical gamble to stand-off against right-wing parties.

Pedro Sánchez (left) and Alberto Nuez Feijoo (right), during a head-to-head debate for the election. Alamy Alamy

On 11 November, the country shut down as the first nationwide general strike in over a decade brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets.

Sánchez has been here before. In 2023, his party suffered losses in regional and local elections. Most polls predicted that he would lose the snap election, but his party secured the highest vote percentage since 2008.

This time too, the polls are not in his favour. The main conservative opposition party, PP, leads the way, followed by Sanchez’s socialist party, and then the far-right.

The polls predict that PP will fall short of a parliamentary majority, opening up an opportunity for far-right Vox to take a place in the corridors of power.

What are the issues?

Sánchez’s tenure since 2018 has been dominated by affordability issues, despite Spain’s economy outpacing other major European powers and growing 2.8% last year.

While unemployment has dropped, wages have not kept pace with inflation, and soaring housing prices – which have jumped over 40% in the last decade – mean that living costs have become untenable for many.

Spain has a shortage of an estimated 750,000 homes, projected at a million by 2028, and, like in Ireland, demand is outstripping supply. (Economists have estimated that Ireland needs to build around 50,000 new homes next year to meet demand).

Sánchez’s tenure has also been marred by two devastating train crashes – two of the worst in European history. They happened within less than a year of each other, killing 74 and 68 people respectively, and leaving hundreds more injured, with Sánchez blamed for a lack of investment in the country’s rail infrastructure.

The most recent, just four weeks before the election, led to three days of national mourning, where all major political parties halted their campaigning – except for Vox.

Hundreds of people have been camping in Barcelona's central plaza for nearly two months to protest against housing conditions.

Sánchez has also presided over a migration crisis, when in July this year, over 60,000 people entered the Spanish territory of Ceuta in one day. Ceuta is one of two Spanish enclaves on the North African coast, bordering Morocco and just 20km across the Strait of Gibraltar from Spain.

The migrants who crossed from Morocco into the enclave were likely catalysed by misinformation on social media that claimed that the border was open, and most were subsequently returned to Morocco. However, the crisis, which was weaponised by the right, put pressure on Sánchez and strained the country’s relationships with other EU states, including Italy, which temporarily suspended its Schengen agreement with Spain.

This is not to mention an ongoing scandal involving his wife, who was charged with corruption in March this year. Begoña Gomez is accused of using her relationship with the prime minister to advance her own career, and was charged with embezzlement, influence peddling, corruption in business dealings and misappropriation of funds.

In September, a judge ruled that she will stand trial.

Why should I care?

Spain and Ireland are close allies, and share a historic relationship dating back centuries. Legend has it that some of the earliest settlers in Ireland over 2,000 years ago were from northern Spain. There are also many similarities between traditional Irish and Spanish music, dance and folklore.

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We also love going on holiday in Spain – in fact, it’s the most popular holiday destination, with over 2.5 million visits made each year. We, in turn, welcome over 400,000 Spanish visitors to our shores every year.

But aside from the cultural (and perhaps more whimsical) ties, the result of Sunday’s election will be felt far beyond its borders.

John O’Brennan, a political scientist at Maynooth University, said there would be “potentially explosive” changes if far-right party Vox were to become part of a new coalition.

Spain is the EU’s fourth-largest economy and the most prominent left-wing government among the 27 EU member states, and is somewhat of a heavyweight in Brussels.

If Spain shifts to the right, there may be a knock-on effect for Europe in general, as a victory for the right could “spark Europe’s next right-wing wave”.

France and Poland are due to hold elections next year, and a right-wing government in Spain could spark the fire.

“It will mean Europe will lose its only genuinely left of centre government,” said O’Brennan. “Will such a coalition then cooperate with Le Pen if she is elected in France next May?”

“We are currently one of only a handful of EU states where the far right has no representation in national parliament. But the momentum gained by the far right if Vox receive over 20% of the vote may have ‘demonstration effects’ and may well boost Marine le Pen’s chances in France.”

This election, therefore, will be seen as a bellwether for the political direction that the EU will take.

Equally, the result could affect the Irish presidency.

This year’s presidency has been defined by a need to get a deal on the long-term budget – the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) – agreed before the end of the year.

O’Brennan said that the elections “might complicate the final stages of the presidency in one crucial respect – the search for a budget agreement.

“Already we have (familiar) disagreements about the size of the budget and spending priorities. The addition of Vox to the mix might well make Spain’s position more complicated,” he said, adding that “at the very least it probably means the EU budget agreement will have to wait until the spring”.

Thousands gather in Madrid, calling for an end to gender-based violence and advocating for women's rights and safety. Alamy Alamy

The two countries also align in their view towards the war in Gaza.

Spain and Ireland recognised the State of Palestine at the same time in 2024, alongside Norway. In April, Spain, Ireland and Slovenia pushed to suspend the EU-Israel association agreement – a move that was voted down by Germany and Italy.

For O’Brennan, “the fact that Spain is one of the largest EU states really matters – Ireland [if Spain shifts to the right] will seem like even more of an outlier on Gaza”.

The EU-Israel agreement, which came into force in 2000, provides the legal and institutional framework for political dialogue and economic cooperation between the EU and Israel. Article 2 of the agreement states that it “shall be based on respect for human rights and democratic principles”, but there have been violations of this on the part of Israel.

Spain, Ireland and other EU member states argued that Israel had violated its responsibilities under the agreement – including, among other things, by approving a bill in March that would allow the execution of Palestinians convicted on terror charges for deadly attacks in the West Bank.

Protesters in Valencia on the day of the general strike on 11 November.

Ireland would lose a close ally on Gaza if Spain’s government shifts to the right, as the Sánchez administration has stood alongside Ireland as one of the EU’s most outspoken critics of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Looking further afield, Spain has also stood up to Washington, and has not kowtowed to Trump. At the beginning of the war in Iran earlier this year, Spain refused to allow the US to use jointly run military bases in Spain (Morón and Rotafor) to strike Iran.

Who is in the running?

Sanchez’s party is the centre-left Partido Socialista Obrero Español (Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party or PSOE), and is currently governing with a coalition of left-wing and separatist parties. Previously, the PSOE was in a coalition with the socialist Unidas Podemos (a party that has since dissolved), which was the first coalition government since the country’s return to democracy post-Franco times.

PSOE focuses on strengthening the welfare state, expanding workers’ rights, increasing housing affordability, and advancing progressive social legislation.

Police spray pepper spray at protesters during a nationwide general strike over the country's housing crisis in Madrid, Spain. Alamy Alamy

PP, led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, is a conservative Christian party, which forms the opposition. It focuses on tax cuts and business competitiveness, as well as stricter immigration and nationality rules.

PP, together with Spain’s far-right party Vox, already govern together in four of Spain’s autonomous communities. PP had previously decried Vox’s politics, saying that they were based on “fear, anger, resentment and revenge”.

The far-right Vox party, led by Santiago Abascal, has focused its policies on a strict migration policy involving deportation and ‘remigration’. One of its slogans is “Ni uno más” (not one more).

Far-right supporters raise their hands in a fascist salute while holding Francoist flags. Alamy Alamy

Vox has also called for the repeal of Spain’s landmark 2004 law against gender-based violence, arguing that it has criminalised men and left women unprotected.

The party rejects the concept of gender-based violence as a distinct form of violence rooted in gender inequality, arguing that legislation should instead address domestic violence regardless of the victim’s sex.

On Wednesday, tens of thousands of people marched in Madrid to defend Spain’s protections against violence against women.

People protest under the slogan 'Women's lives matter, sexism kills', calls for prevention, protection and adequate public services in the face of the reactionary, anti-feminist and denialist wave. Alamy Alamy

“The right hates us”, “Women free from violence” and “Touch one of us, and you answer to all of us” were among the signs on display.

Other parties include left-leaning parties Broad Front (Frente Amplio) and Podemos, as well as a handful of other pro-regional independence parties advocating for, among other things, Catalan and Basque independence.

It remains to be seen whether the polls have their finger on the pulse.

Whatever the outcome, Ireland has good reason to be watching.