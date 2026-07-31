Ceuta crisis: Around 49,000 migrants cross from Morocco to Spanish enclave in North Africa

AROUND 49,000 MIGRANTS have crossed from Morocco to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, swimming around border barriers and crossing by land.

The estimate stands at around half of the population of the city, which is around 83,600 according to the latest local figures.

As of today, at least 18 people have died making the crossing.

Spain deployed its military to Ceuta and its sister city of Melilla as thousands of people breached the border with Morocco, after local officials appealed to Madrid for help.

Around 300 and 400 further crossings were also reported overnight, with at least 7,000 of those who crossed into the territory in the last 24 hours being minors, officials told the BBC.

“There was a steady stream of people all night long,” and while arrivals were lower than during the day, migrants “continued to arrive overnight and are still arriving” on Friday morning, a police source told AFP.

The influx marks the largest arrival of migrants in Ceuta since 2021, where around 8,000 people arrived.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez is expected to join interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska in a visit to Ceuta on Friday morning.

Why are people crossing?

It is not immediately clear what has prompted so many migrants to cross to Ceuta.

Ceuta authorities have previously linked the surge to a Spanish Supreme Court ruling earlier this month that prevents authorities from immediately returning migrants who arrive by sea to Ceuta or Melilla, another Spanish enclave, without due process.

The ruling does not apply to migrants who enter Spain by land, including by climbing over the border fence.

The Spanish prime minister is understood to be travelling to the area after chaotic scenes (AP) AP Photo / Antonio Sempere AP Photo / Antonio Sempere / Antonio Sempere

But some activists in Morocco expressed doubt that the ruling was behind the surge, arguing most migrants would have been unaware of such legal decisions.

The ruling has drawn criticism from right-wing parties regarding Spain’s pro-migrant policies.

In a post on X, Santiago Abascal, the head of Spain’s far-right Vox party, described the crossing as an “invasion”.

“They’re not coming fleeing from any war or poverty. It’s an invasion.

“They are men of military age called by Pedro Sánchez’s corrupt government to storm our borders so they can then roam the streets of Spain shouting ‘Viva Pedro Sánchez.’”

¡SOS Ceuta!



No vienen huyendo de ninguna guerra, ni de la pobreza. Es una invasión. Son hombres en edad militar llamados por el Gobierno corrupto de Sánchez para que asalten nuestras fronteras para que después deambulen por las calles de España diciendo "Viva Pedro Sánchez".… pic.twitter.com/Vuk2PeSIsb — Santiago Abascal 🇪🇸 (@Santi_ABASCAL) July 30, 2026

The European People’s Party (EPP), the largest grouping in the EU parliament, said the images of people entering Ceuta were “shocking”.

Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh, whose party is part of the EPP group, expressed concern about some of the reactions to the crossings.

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“We must avoid language which has the potential to ignite division, and always keep the importance of humanity and fundamental rights at the forefront of our words and actions,” she said.

The EU must respond but it cannot and should not further weaponise innocent people seeking refuge.

Moroccan authorities have not publicly commented on the crossings, and Morocco’s interior ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Where is Ceuta?

Ceuta is a Spanish enclave on the north-western coast of Morocco. It shares its only land border with the North African nation.

To reach Ceuta, migrants often swim from the neighbouring Moroccan town of Fnideq, covering about 5 km to reach Spanish territory. Others attempt the crossing from the nearby town of Belyounech, where the distance is shorter.

Ceuta and another Spanish enclave, Melilla, are the European Union’s only land border with Africa. Melilla is about 300 km west of Ceuta.

Spain is one of the main points of arrival into Europe for migrants seeking better economic opportunities or an escape from violence in their home countries.

‘Serious humanitarian crisis’

Migrants have attempted to cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta (AP) Antonio Sempere Antonio Sempere

Rachid Sbihi, who leads a local workers association representing Civil Guard officers, described the situation as a “serious humanitarian crisis”.

He said: “People are still entering. The reinforcements that have arrived are only helping the injured and other humanitarian efforts.”

Without shelter, thousands of migrants, including unaccompanied children, were left sleeping in parks and pavements, with others roaming the streets aimlessly, he said, adding: “It’s chaotic.”

Among the 18 who died, many have drowned.

Some were also killed in the crush to cross the breakwater fence at Tarajal beach, Mr Sbihi said.

Video footage on Thursday showed crowds of people, mainly Moroccans, walking around the breakwaters at Tarajal beach onto local roads.

While most appeared to be young men, there were also families with women and small children.

Ripple effects

Thousands of migrants have attempted to enter the Spanish enclave (AP) STR STR

The chaos has had ripple effects in Italy, another key destination for migrants.

Premier Giorgia Meloni threatened to suspend Italy’s open-border Schengen agreement with Spain “to defend our borders and ensure the safety of our citizens”, though Italy does not share a border with Spain.

France has also announced stricter controls at its border with Spain.

In a post on X, France’s interior minister Laurent Nuñez said: “In response to the situation observed in the Ceuta enclave, I gave instructions as of last night to immediately strengthen the controls at the Spanish border. Furthermore, I am activating the Rapid Intervention Border Force for in-depth checks.”

Magnus Brunner, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration said on X that he has conveyed “the EU’s readiness to increase support to Spain, including through Frontex, to control the situation”.

“The protection of the Union’s external borders is a crucial part of our efforts to fight illegal migration,” the post added.

“We are in contact with the relevant authorities on the evolving situation in Ceuta.”

Additional reporting by PA and AFP