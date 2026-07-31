GOOD MORNING.

Here’s the news you need to know as you start the day.

Gaza

1. Hamas has said it agreed to a deal to end the war with Israel that included provisions addressing its weapons and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Glen Hansard

2. Czech musician Markéta Irglová offered condolences to the family of her former partner and longtime musical collaborator Glen Hansard.

World Cup

3. European national teams intend to boycott Fifa competitions until it drops plans to create a new company, backed by private investors, to run its events including the men’s and women’s World Cups.

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Crete wildfires

4. Greek firefighters are continuing to battle a wildfire ravaging parts of the tourist island of Crete, although conditions had improved.

Travel plans

5. Meanwhile, travel agents have said the wildfires won’t put Irish tourists off France and Spain. Travel agents have not seen a wave of cancellations, and they don’t expect a big drop in demand next year.

Fever pitch

6. Plans for a 49-home development in Dublin’s north inner city have been refused by An Coimisiún Pleanála, preserving a long-standing community sports pitch that residents, politicians and Olympic champion Kellie Harrington had fought to save.

Limerick

7. The HSE encouraged people with nonmedical emergencies to avoid the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick, where almost 1,000 people have attended over the past three days.

RIP

8. Italian defender Franco Baresi, the captain of AC Milan in the 1980s and 1990s when they won three European Cups and six Italian league titles, has died at the age of 66.

Galway Races

9. The winners have been announced for the best-dressed and best-hat competitions at this year’s Galway Races.