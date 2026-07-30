HSE encourages people with nonmedical emergencies to avoid UHL emergency department

THE HSE HAS encouraged people with nonmedical emergencies to avoid the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick, where almost 1,000 people have attended over the past three days.

There were 117 people awaiting a bed at UHL today, the most overcrowded hospital nationally, according to figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

A statement issued Thursday by HSE Mid West said UHL was “experiencing sustained high demand in its Emergency Department (ED), with attendances significantly above expected levels in recent days”.

It asked people “to consider the most appropriate healthcare service for their needs, where it is safe to do so, to help ensure emergency care remains available for those who need it most.”.

To date this year, 55,467 patients have attended the Emergency Department at UHL, the highest number of attendances at any emergency department nationally, according to HSE figures.

“Over the past three days alone, 992 patients have presented for emergency care, an exceptionally high level of activity for any time of the year,” it said.

HSE Mid West said the ED at UHL “remains open and continues to prioritise patients based on clinical need and that ED “remains the right place for anyone experiencing a life-threatening emergency”.

Advertisement

“As always, the sickest patients are seen first. People with non-urgent illnesses or injuries may experience longer waiting times and are encouraged to consider alternative services where appropriate.”

“Approximately half of recent attendances have been from patients who did not require a GP referral. Many non-life-threatening conditions can be safely treated through community healthcare services, including local pharmacies, family doctors, Injury Units and GP-referral Medical Assessment Units at Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s Hospitals.”

The HSE said that “when GP surgeries are closed, Shannondoc provides out-of-hours GP services from 6pm to 8am Monday to Friday, and 24 hours a day on Saturdays, Sundays and the August Bank Holiday Monday (3 August)”.

“Shannondoc can be contacted on 0818 123 500. GPs can also refer patients requiring urgent, but not emergency, assessment to the Medical Assessment Units in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s Hospitals,” it said.

“Injury Units in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s Hospital are open daily from 8am to 8pm. These walk-in services treat a wide range of injuries that do not require admission to hospital, including suspected broken bones, dislocations, sprains, minor burns and wounds. Typical patient experience time is approximately two hours,” it added.

Injury units in the mid west region can be contacted at the following numbers:

* Ennis Injury Unit, Ennis, Co Clare: 065 686 3121

* Nenagh Injury Unit, Nenagh, Co Tipperary: 067 42311

* St John’s Injury Unit, St John’s Hospital, Limerick: 061 462 132