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Here's what happened today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today.
8.38pm, 30 Jul 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Glen Hansard event-6_90752564 Some of the musicians who played at the memorial event in Dublin. Leah Farrell / Rolling News Leah Farrell / Rolling News / Rolling News

IRELAND

  • Gardaí are continuing to investigate the death of Oscar-winning singer Glen Hansard.
  • In Dublin city, musicians gathered at the Luke Kelly Statue near the Gaiety Theatre this evening to sing together and remember Hansard, and the public came out in their droves to sign Hansard’s Book of Condolence at The Mansion House.
  • Daniel Kinahan has failed in his bid to block his extradition from Dubai and now will be brought home to face trial in Ireland.
  • A 17-year-old male has been found guilty of the murder of a postman who was discovered in a pool of blood outside his home in Doneraile, Co Cork in October of last year.
  • A medical student has withdrawn her appeal against the High Court’s decision to reject her claim that University College Dublin did not make adequate allowances for her academic progression after she did not pass six second-year modules.
  • The grounds of Crumlin GAA club were targeted twice in two days by criminal damage.
  • The government cleared the next hurdle in a major multi-million euro military Primary Radar project.

INTERNATIONAL

several-migrants-are-attempting-to-swim-across-the-border-on-30-july-2026-in-ceuta-spain-hundreds-of-people-of-maghreb-origin-have-crossed-into-ceuta-from-morocco-this-morning-either-by-swimming-o People attempting to enter Ceuta by sea. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#IRAN: An Iranian strike has severely damaged a Chinese firm’s building in northern Kuwait, killing a worker, officials said, hours after Jordan’s air defences shot down five missiles launched from Iran.

#JARED LETO: Four women have publicly accused Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto of criminal sexual misconduct in a BBC investigation.

#WORLD CUP: Uefa, the governing body of football in Europe, has said no European national teams will participate in any Fifa competitions until the proposal to sell off part of the body to investors is scrapped.

#CEUTA: Hundreds of people have entered the Spanish territory of Ceuta today, a small exclave on the North African coast, by swimming around border barriers in large crowds.

PARTING SHOT

two bed homes Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

What if we’re overlooking a simpler answer to Ireland’s housing crisis?

This week’s Housing Essay comes from former senior planner Dr Nicholas Mansergh, who argues policymakers have become too focused on apartments while overlooking the potential of two-bedroom terrace houses.

He says building more of these homes in suburban developments could improve affordability without significantly reducing housing density, writing: “From a cost point of view, a new two-bedroom terrace house is the natural starter home.”

Rather than relying on apartment subsidies, Mansergh argues the State should require a greater proportion of terrace houses in new developments to increase supply where homes can be built more cheaply.

Read Dr Nicholas Mansergh’s full Housing Essay here.

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