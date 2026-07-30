Here's what happened today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Some of the musicians who played at the memorial event in Dublin. Leah Farrell / Rolling News Leah Farrell / Rolling News / Rolling News

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

People attempting to enter Ceuta by sea. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#IRAN: An Iranian strike has severely damaged a Chinese firm’s building in northern Kuwait, killing a worker, officials said, hours after Jordan’s air defences shot down five missiles launched from Iran.

#JARED LETO: Four women have publicly accused Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto of criminal sexual misconduct in a BBC investigation.

#WORLD CUP: Uefa, the governing body of football in Europe, has said no European national teams will participate in any Fifa competitions until the proposal to sell off part of the body to investors is scrapped.

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#CEUTA: Hundreds of people have entered the Spanish territory of Ceuta today, a small exclave on the North African coast, by swimming around border barriers in large crowds.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

What if we’re overlooking a simpler answer to Ireland’s housing crisis?

This week’s Housing Essay comes from former senior planner Dr Nicholas Mansergh, who argues policymakers have become too focused on apartments while overlooking the potential of two-bedroom terrace houses.

He says building more of these homes in suburban developments could improve affordability without significantly reducing housing density, writing: “From a cost point of view, a new two-bedroom terrace house is the natural starter home.”

Rather than relying on apartment subsidies, Mansergh argues the State should require a greater proportion of terrace houses in new developments to increase supply where homes can be built more cheaply.

Read Dr Nicholas Mansergh’s full Housing Essay here.