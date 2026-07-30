Government clears next hurdle in €300m+ plan to purchase military radar systems from France

THE GOVERNMENT HAS cleared the next hurdle in a major multi-million euro military Primary Radar project.

The Minister for Defence, Helen McEntee TD, has today confirmed the approval of the next phase of the Military Radar Programme.

The government had previously cleared the way to begin negotiations with France regarding its proposal to supply Ireland’s first primary military radar.

As previously revealed by The Journal Irish officials were examining a so-called Government to Government approach to expedite the purchase of the military equipment.

The project has three main elements which are land based long range primary radar, ground based air defence systems which will include an anti drone system and maritime radar for naval ships.

The latest development is an approval for a “final business case” – essentially the proposal for the project.

The document outlines how the long-range radar systems and further ground-based air defence capabilities will be purchased.

The State believes the first long range radar systems are expected to be delivered in 2027, with the full capability in place by the end of 2028.

Helen McEntee, the minister for defence, foreign affairs and trade, described the decision as a “major milestone for Ireland’s defence and security”.

“For the first time, the Defence Forces will have the capability to monitor activity across Irish airspace using long-range radar.

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“Together with new ground-based air defence capabilities, this will significantly strengthen Ireland’s ability to protect out skies,” she said.

A soldier stands in front of an anti-aircraft radar system. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Journal understands that the main arrays will be at strategic locations around Ireland with sites identified on mountain tops. The radar will monitor the airspace, but it is anticipated it will also monitor the sea activity.

It is understood that Thales, a French arms company, is the preferred company to build the project. They have already agreed to provide a towed sonar for Irish Naval Service ships.

The project is likely to cost in excess of €300m and will require a large amount of engineering and ground works. It will also need 24 hour crewing and specialist training.

The case for the radar was a critical part of the Commission on the Defence Forces – that report into the Irish military found that Ireland could not identify and even understand what was passing through its airspace.

Known as a Recognised Air Picture, it allows the Irish defence Forces to monitor the skies independent of other countries.

The minister said the approval now allows the State to move to the next stage of our arrangements with France, including the early signing of Acquisition Orders.

“I expect the first radar systems to be delivered next year, with the remaining capability delivered during 2028.

“This keeps us on track to deliver a complete Recognised Air Picture of Irish airspace by the end of 2028,” she said.

The Department of Defence and the Defence Forces have been working with the procurement arm of the French Ministry for the Armed Forces, the Direction Générale de l’Armement (DGA), to progress the huge project.