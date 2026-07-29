More than 4,500 fish found dead in major river kill in Co Cavan

MORE THAN 4,500 fish have been found dead in Co Cavan, prompting an investigation by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) and other agencies.

IFI said officers observed large numbers of dead fish over a 2km stretch of the Cavan town river after receiving a report through its hotline late on Tuesday night.

Among the species found dead were brown trout, European eel, roach, lamprey and minnow, as well as freshwater crayfish.

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IFI said it is leading a multi-agency investigation under the national protocol for significant fish kills, working alongside Cavan County Council, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Marine Institute and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

An interagency group met on Wednesday to coordinate the investigation.

The cause of the ecological incident has not yet been established.

IFI has urged anyone with information relating to fish kills, water pollution, habitat destruction or illegal fishing to contact its confidential 24-hour hotline on 0818 34 74 24.