UK Green Party leader says he won’t apologise to Nigel Farage over guillotine image

UK GREEN PARTY leader Zack Polanski has said he won’t apologise for an “inadvertent mistake” in sharing a “dangerous” image of a man wearing a T-shirt featuring an image of a guillotine and the phrase “we’re only making plans for Nigel”.

British police are “conducting inquiries” into the image shared on social media after Reform UK reported Polanski over the picture on his Instagram.

This is what Zack Polanski has just posted on his instagram.



If I was to post anything as inciteful then I would expect to be arrested, and so should Polanski. pic.twitter.com/u1s25FQ38U — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 27, 2026

Speaking to BBC’s Newsnight, Polanski said he had accepted a request to “collaborate” with a photographer on Instagram.

The photographer was the creator of the original post, but Instagram allows others to co-author a post so that it appears on both profiles at the same time.

Polanski said he accepted a request to collaborate with the photographer after “flicking through” the images, of which there were 20.

The fifth image featured a man wearing a T-shirt featuring an image of a guillotine and the phrase “we’re only making plans for Nigel”.

The image was later removed from Polanski’s Instagram feed, with the Green Party acknowledging that the T-shirt was “clearly in poor taste”.

"Do you want to apologise to [Nigel Farage] or not?"



"No"



Zack Polanski tells @vicderbyshire that it was a "mistake" to reshare the guillotine T-shirt post on social media, adding: "If I’d done it deliberately I’d be apologising.”#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/lkz9V22n09 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 28, 2026

Polanski told Newsnight: “As soon as I was aware of what happened, I unaccepted it and took it down.”

He said the image has a “dangerous message” but that it was “shared inadvertently and I corrected that immediately”.

However, Polanski added that he will not be apologising for sharing the image “because it was a mistake”.

“If I’d done it deliberately, I’d be apologising.

“But because this was a mistake, I think the important thing is that I point out it’s a mistake, that I also make sure that I condemn political violence, and also crucially, I make a commitment to be better on my social media.”

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"I admit, I didn't pay enough attention to the t-shirt"



Green Party leader Zack Polanski responds to being reported to the police by Reform UK over resharing a guillotine T-shirt post.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/jpeVcIEkzC — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 28, 2026

Polanski added that he would not be apologising because Farage “amplified” the image.

“When the person posted it, it got less than 1000 likes,” said Polanski.

“Nigel Farage then took it, cropped it, made it look like I posted it, which I think was fundamentally dishonest.

“It’s now had 3.2 million views. So actually, this is this whole conversation has been seen more because Nigel Farage posted it.

“I’m accepting my responsibility in that I shouldn’t have accepted that collaboration.

“I’m accepting that we all need to condemn political violence, but I also think for reporting to the police, for ramping up of the language to say this is incitement to murder me, feels like that’s also putting me in a dangerous spot.”

Polanski also said he would not apologise because if he did, “Farage would run all over social media saying he was correct about incitement to murder, and this would all ramp up again”.

“I think it’s important that I draw a line and don’t play his game, and actually say it is important that he’s kept safe, it is important we condemn political violence, but I also recognise this as the political attack that it is.”

Meanwhile, Polanski said it “would be odd for the police to speak to me about that because it’s quite obvious that I’ve not done anything wrong other than making an inadvertent mistake”.

He added: “That being said, if the police do want to talk to me, of course I’m very happy to cooperate.”

Reform UK’s spokesperson for home affairs Zia Yusuf said Polanski was “inciting murder”, adding that sharing the image weeks after the death of Ann Widdecombe was “staggering”.

He added: “Polanski is inciting murder. It must be treated as such by the police.”

Making Plans For Nigel is a song by English rock band XTC, released as the lead single from their 1979 album Drums And Wires.

A post on a website appearing to sell the T-shirt for £20 (€23) stated: “Who could Nigel be? And why the guillotine?

“Whether it’s a nod to old punk music or a sharper bit of political satire, this design is for those who prefer their statements with a side of mystery.”