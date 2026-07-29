Motorcyclist (50s) dies after single-vehicle collision near Dublin’s Strawberry Beds

A MOTORCYCLIST IN his 50s has died after a single-vehicle collision near Dublin’s Strawberry Beds.

The fatal collision happened shortly before 4.30am on the R109 Lower Road, Strawberry Beds, Lucan, Dublin.

The motorcyclist was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement

The scene has been preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

Local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Road users who may have relevant camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan garda station at (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any garda station.