File image of the R109 near Rugged Lane Google Maps
Chapelizod

Motorcyclist (50s) dies after single-vehicle collision near Dublin’s Strawberry Beds

The road is currently closed as a result of the fatal collision.
8.50am, 29 Jul 2026
0

A MOTORCYCLIST IN his 50s has died after a single-vehicle collision near Dublin’s Strawberry Beds.

The fatal collision happened shortly before 4.30am on the R109 Lower Road, Strawberry Beds, Lucan, Dublin.

The motorcyclist was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene has been preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

Local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Road users who may have relevant camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan garda station at (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
Good Morning
The 9 at 9 Child killed in Co Cavan collision named locally, Zelenskyy hails ‘good meeting’ with Trump and 13 killed after powerful earthquake in Japan
8 mins ago
0
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie