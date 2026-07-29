Winning €8.2m Lotto ticket sold at Obama Plaza

THE WINNER OF Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot of €8.22 million purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at Obama Plaza in Moneygall, Co Offaly, the National Lottery said.

The winner has come forward and arrangements are being made for them to collect their prize.

Founder and managing director of Supermac’s and the Plaza Group, Pat McDonagh, said the team are “absolutely thrilled” to hear the winning ticket was sold at Obama Plaza.

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“It’s wonderful to think that someone simply dropping in has had their life changed forever.”

“Everyone here is hugely excited by the news and we would like to congratulate the winner of this incredible prize.

“We hope they take the time to enjoy the moment, celebrate with their loved ones and make the very most of this life-changing win. On behalf of everyone at Obama Plaza, we wish them every happiness for the future.”

The win brings the total number of millionaires created through National Lottery games this year to 19.