Dublin councils survey residents for city-wide community safety plan

DUBLIN’S COMMUNITY SAFETY groups have launched a survey for residents to give feedback on how safe they find the capital.

The Local Community Safety Partnerships (LCSP) have launched an online survey to gather information to develop a city-wide plan that will be rolled out across Dublin.

Those five are Dublin Central, Dublin North Central, Dublin Northwest, Dublin South Central and Dublin Southeast. These groups have replaced the former Joint Policing Committees.

The Dublin partnerships are some of the 36 groups the government has set up around the country, which bring together local politicians, people working in the HSE and Tusla, drug addiction workers, local gardaí and other community representatives.

The survey – which runs until 5 August – aims to ensure that local priorities and ideas are reflected in future actions to improve safety in local communities.

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The feedback received will help shape community safety plans across Dublin.

According to the Dublin LCSPs, the idea of safety in your local community is that encompasses everything from simply feeling protected and respected, to being able to participate “without fear, intimidation, discrimination or harm” in community life.

This includes not just physical or psychological safety, but also trust in public services and feeling welcome in public and community spaces.

Questions range from feelings about safety in the different parts of Dublin, but also comprise age, gender, ethnicity, or if the respondent has a disability or is homeless.

Anyone seeking further information can email info.dublincentrallcsp@dublincity.ie.

The Journal’s reporting of the new Local Community Safety Partnerships is supported by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.