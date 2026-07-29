Uisce Éireann to be given funding top up of €2bn to help speed up connections for new homes

CABINET WILL TODAY sign off on a €2 billion funding boost for Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) in an effort to help deliver the government’s target of 30,000 new homes by 2030.

The funding was initially announced as part of the revised National Development Plan published last year.

It comes as government ministers meet for the final time today before cabinet returns in mid-September.

Minster for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers, Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris and Minister for Housing James Browne are jointly bringing a memo to cabinet outlining details of the €2 billion payment to Uisce Éireann.

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The three ministers will sign a memorandum of understanding with Uisce Éireann, which contains strict rules stipulating the money is used for the expansion of water capacity to new housing settlements only.

Separately, Ministers for Transport Darragh O’Brien will seek government approval for a package of road safety measures, including changes to rules around e-scooter usage.

The e-scooter regulations will increase the minimum age for users to 18 and will make it mandatory for high-vis clothing and helmets to be worn.

The regulations will also increase fixed charge notices for all e-scooter offences to €100 and double the fee for the release of detained e-scooters.

Meanwhile, reforms of the Road Safety Authority will see an expansion of existing road safety education programmes and a new ambassadors programme to widen the reach of road safety messaging.