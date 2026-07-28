Young girl dies days after Co Cavan road crash that claimed her mother's life

A YOUNG GIRL has died in hospital days after a road crash in Co Cavan that also claimed the life of her mother.

The girl died at Temple Street Children’s Hospital this afternoon, gardaí said.

The collision happened on the R162 at Corclare, near Shercock, Co Cavan, at around 4.30pm on Friday and involved a car and a flatbed van.

The girl had been taken to hospital in critical condition following the collision.

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The girl’s mother, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has since been identified as 53-year-old Nell Raven from Milltown.

Gardaí said they are continuing to investigate the fatal collision and have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling on the R162 between 4.15pm and 5pm on Friday, and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieborough Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.