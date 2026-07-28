'We've got to tell you about county Mayo's win': All-Ireland final news goes global

IT’S SAFE TO say that word of Mayo’s All-Ireland win has travelled far and wide, as even those with no knowledge of Gaelic football have come to celebrate them.

A clip of the final moments posted by RTÉ has now amassed over 20 million views.

75 YEARS AND THE WAIT IS OVER!!!!!



MAYO ARE FINALLY ALL-IRELAND FOOTBALL CHAMPIONS!!!!!!



📺 Watch on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player

📻 Listen on RTÉ Radio 1#SundayGame pic.twitter.com/t5UgfhNAfx — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 26, 2026

International media outlets were particularly fascinated by the story of the curse.

Sydney’s 7 News did a whole segment on the match, which has been viewed over a million times.

“We don’t cover a lot of Irish sport, but we’ve got to tell you about County Mayo’s win,” said one of the anchors.

They explained the curse, and how the last living member of the 1951 team died three years ago. “It all stacks up,” the anchor said.

Meanwhile, the New York Times’s sports section, The Athletic, shared a post on X about the win, which more than 167,000 people have viewed.

The New York Knicks went 53 years without an NBA championship. Arsenal waited 22 years to lift another Premier League trophy.



But Mayo's All-Ireland title win in Gaelic football blew this year's high-profile sporting exorcisms out of the water.



Entering the Boston Red Sox’s… pic.twitter.com/EF4m4nKfFj — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 27, 2026

“Mayo’s All-Ireland title win in Gaelic football blew this year’s high-profile sporting exorcisms out of the water,” it said.

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“Entering the Boston Red Sox’s ‘Curse of the Bambino’ territory, Mayo went 75 years without success, losing 11 finals after an Irish priest supposedly condemned the team’s celebrations following their 1951 title win.”

Ian Becker from Barstool Sports, a major US media company, also posted on X, saying he had “no clue what sport” he was watching, but he loved Martin Carney’s commentary.

No clue what sport I’m watching here but “THE FAMINE IS OVER.. CURSE BE DAMNED… HIT THE NUCLEAR BUTTON” is the greatest call I’ve ever heard #ComeOnMayo pic.twitter.com/PvfD2toIVL — Ian Becker (@_ianbecker) July 27, 2026

The video of Carney’s reaction to the win has gone viral. More than 1.5 million people saw it shared by Craic of The Ash on X.

“The famine is over. The curse be damned. Hit the nuclear button. Mayo have won the All Ireland,” Carney screamed.

His daughter Orla said that while he’s from Donegal originally, he’s been living in Mayo for decades, and is “very much a Mayo man by association”.

Calling home

Vodafone Ireland recorded its highest-ever roaming data traffic peak during Sunday’s match.

Traffic increased by 80% above the typical daily peak, making it the highest roaming spike ever recorded on the network.

It’s believed fans abroad were streaming the match, and calling and texting loved ones to share in the excitement.

RTÉ’s own social media posts about the match have been widely seen, with one post that shared the final moments of the game clocking up nearly 21 million views on X.

According to RTÉ, its social media for the GAA championship received a total of 6.7 million engagements, 86.4 million video views and 125 million content impressions.

Viewing numbers for the game itself show that an average of 944,000 viewers tuned in to watch the match, with a peak of 1.1 million viewers.