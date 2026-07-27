Over one million viewers watched Mayo win the All-Ireland on RTÉ

OVER ONE MILLION viewers tuned in to watch Mayo’s historic win in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final on RTÉ on Sunday.

Viewing numbers show that an average of 944,000 viewers tuned in to watch the match, with a peak of 1.1 million viewers at 5.11pm.

There have been 566,000 streams to date on the RTÉ Player.

Although the numbers don’t supersede the record-breaking viewing numbers for Ireland’s World Cup playoff against Czechia in March (peak numbers hit 1.6 million during the penalty shootouts, and views on the player topped one million), the viewership accounted for a greater percentage of the available audience.

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RTÉ said 82% of those watching television were watching its coverage of the match, compared to 78% for the World Cup match.

The broadcaster’s head of sport Declan McBennett said the GAA championship differs from the World Cup as it “allows RTÉ’s radio services to come alive as both companion and an inspiration across those summer months”.

“The Mayo victory – and the response to it – shows just how much our national games mean to us as a nation,” McBennett said.

“The hurling fed our passion this year, and football rediscovered its soul.”

RTÉ’s social media for the GAA Championship saw a total of 6.7 million engagements with 86.4 million video views and 125 million content impressions.