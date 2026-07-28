Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is welcomed at Farmleigh House in Dublin Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Firefighters head to conduct rescue operations at AEON Mall in Kumamoto, Japan, following an earthquake Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#USA: There was a flurry of diplomatic activity in Washington DC today, with Ukraine’s Volodomyr Zellenskyy and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu in town for talks with Donald Trump as well as the funeral of Republican senator Lindsey Graham.

#JAPAN: Many people were trapped in a collapsed shopping centre in Japan following a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the country.

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#EUROPE: Firefighters in Spain and France continued to battle wildfires that have led to mass evacuations.

PARTING SHOT

ALTHOUGH TRANSGENDER PEOPLE account for about 1% of the overall population, this particular community has been subjected to an outsized amount of moral panic in recent years.

Anti-trans sentiment has bled into many areas of public conversation, often echoing the homophobic tropes of the late 20th century. Over the last couple of decades, we’ve seen outdated societal attitudes towards gay, lesbian and bisexual people abandoned, to the point where it’s widely accepted that these misconceptions are wildly inappropriate.

Yet, those same outdated ideas that there’s an innate deviance, predatory nature or underlying mental illness behind being gay or lesbian, have resurfaced and are now being targeted towards trans, intersex and non-binary people.

To complicate things further, there’s a new layer of amplification in the age of social media, which means that unfiltered, unmoderated and factually inaccurate prejudices can spread like wildfire.

You can read Kelly Earley’s full Voices article here.