Gardaí investigating after body of a man (35) found in Dublin recycling centre

AN INVESTIGATION IS underway after a body of a man was discovered at a recycling facility in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on Friday.

Gardaí say the body was discovered shortly after 9pm.

The body of the deceased has since been identified as Andrew Haire (35).

The Office of the Chief State Pathologist and the Garda National Technical Bureau were notified and the body of Haire was removed from the scene.

A post-mortem examination has since been conducted on Saturday 25 July 2026. The results of which will not be released for operational reasons.

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Gardaí in Ronanstown are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of Haire.

A garda investigation has commenced under a Senior Investigating Officer, and an incident room has been established at Lucan Garda Station.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to assist the family of the deceased.

Haire had been availing of welfare and homeless services in the Dublin and Cork city centres in the recent past.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in establishing the movements of Haire between Friday 17 July and Friday 24 July 2026.

It is believed that Haire was in Dublin, Kilkenny and Cork city centres during this time.

It is requested that anybody who knew or interacted with Haire during this time or has any information which may be of assistance to this investigation contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01-666 7700, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.