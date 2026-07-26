What does it cost to rewire a 1930s two-up, two-down?

IN OUR SERIES The Big Reno Clinic, Shay Lally from Houses to Restore provides answers and solutions to the big (and little, but important) questions you may have about making the most of your home.

Send your question to reno@thejournal.ie

This week’s question:

My house needs to be rewired. It’s a 1930s two-up two-down and I’m trying to figure out how much it’d cost. How much would this cost?

Shay says:

A rewire is a big job when it’s done in isolation, with no other works happening to the house. If you’re renovating anyway and rewiring as part of that project, it becomes a more straightforward — and often cheaper — exercise, for reasons I’ll get into.

The first thing to understand is that rewiring a house is a multi-trade project, not a job for an electrician alone. That’s where most of the surprise costs come from.

In a finished house, the only parts of the electrical system you actually see are the switches, sockets, light fittings, smoke detectors and fuse board. Everything that powers them – every cable – is hidden behind the ceilings, walls and floors. To get at it, floorboards need to come up, walls need to be chased, and sections of plasterboard often need to come down.

This is the obtrusive, “unseen” part of a rewire, and it’s where a lot of the budget disappears.

How a rewire actually runs, step by step

Temporary power: the supply to the fuse board is cut and a temporary supply is put in place.

Strip out: the old cabling is removed.

Builders’ work: walls are chased, skirting boards and plasterboard removed as needed. Not every electrician does this part themselves.

First fix: cables for lights, sockets, an EV charger, a video doorbell, solar panels etc. are run back to the new fuse board location.

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Making good: a plasterer repairs or patches the ceiling and walls. Some electricians can provide one, some can’t; either way, it’s a cost you need to budget for separately.

Floor access: floor finishes may need to come up in places to get cables into the ceiling joists below.

Second fix: sockets, switches and fittings go in.

Testing and certification: the electrician tests and certifies the completed installation.

Putting the house back together: new or reinstated floor coverings, skirting boards, and painting. At a minimum, expect to paint any damaged walls.

The budget

Based on that sequence, here’s what a rewire of this house type typically costs:

Temporary power supply €340.50

Strip out of existing wiring €851.25

Installation of 70 points @ €158.90/point – €11,123.00

Installation of 6 smoke heads @ €158.90/head – €953.40

Works to fuseboard – €1,418.75

Supply of heating controls – €454.00

Testing and certification – €454.00

Wall chasing – €1,135.00 – €2,270.00

Patchwork (making good) – €1,135.00 – €2,837.50

TOTAL: €17,864.90 – €20,702.40

Wall chasing and patchwork are quoted as a range because the cost for each of those items depends on how many sockets and switches are going into solid walls. Simply more chasing means more patchwork afterwards.

The breakdown above covers the rewire itself. It doesn’t cover redecorating the house afterwards, which is a cost people consistently underestimate.

Based on a two-up, two-down my redecoration cost guide would be:

Painting: €5,000 – €8,500, depending on whether you’re using a trade-approved person and painting each room the same colour or using a premium paint brand and a different colour in every room.

Flooring: €1,500 – €9,500, depending on whether you’re patch repairing the existing flooring coverings or replacing them in full.

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There are two other things will push the total up. The figures above are based on standard white fittings. If you opt for decorative light fittings, you’ll need to supply these to your electrician yourself; they’re not included. And non-standard sockets and switches (antique brass, nickel, etc) will obviously also cost more than standard white.

What I’d tell you to do before you start

Draw up an electrical plan first. Get specific about where you want every light, socket and switch before you meet an electrician.

Lock in your layout before the first fix starts. Changes requested after the first fix is complete will cost you extra; electricians will always charge for additions but rarely credit you for reductions, so decide what you actually want up front.

Get a schedule of rates in writing.

Ask your electrician for a rate per additional double socket, pendant light, external light and downlighter before work starts.

Any changes get priced off that schedule, not negotiated on the spot.

Choose your electrician on tidiness, not just on price. Some electricians specialise in rewiring occupied or finished houses and leave a clean job behind them; others are better suited to a building site. A neater electrician may quote higher but will save you money in patching, cleaning and repair after they’re complete.

Total cost and key takeaway

For a 1930s two-up two-down, budget €17,900 – €20,700 for the rewire itself, and a further €6,500 – €18,000 if you’re also repainting and refinishing floors afterwards (varies as per your finishes).

The main thing? Get your electrical plan and a rates schedule agreed before any work starts on site.

Shay will be back answering your questions next week.

Send him your queries on managing a renovation in the comments or to reno@thejournal.ie