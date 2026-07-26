Money Diaries An administrator on €35K living in the Midlands

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances.

Are you a spender, a saver or a splurger? We’re asking readers to keep a record of how much they earn, what they save if anything, and what they’re spending their money on over the course of one week. If you’re interested, send a mail to money@thejournal.ie. We would love to hear from you.

Each money diary is submitted by readers just like you. When reading and commenting, bear in mind that their situation will not be relatable for everyone, it is simply an account of a week in their shoes, so let’s be kind.

Last time around, we heard from a healthcare worker on €83K who is currently on maternity leave while expecting her first child. This week, an administrator on €35K living in the Midlands.

I am single and living alone in the Midlands. I bought my house outright, so I’m fortunate to have no rent or mortgage to pay. For this reason, I am content to be in a job with lower pay compared to my qualifications, as the trade-off is that I’m not under pressure and I have a very short commute to the office. I would describe my quality of life as excellent.

I enjoy reading and cooking when I’m at home. I like to socialise with friends at weekends, and I also visit family around twice a month at the weekends.

I try to save at least €250 per month into a rainy-day fund, because if I were unemployed tomorrow, I would need it. I have €10,000 saved so far, which I am very proud of. I’m clearing some big annual bills (car insurance, car tax, home insurance, TV licence) at the moment, and I’m also saving for a holiday.

Occupation: Administration

Age: 41

Location: Midlands

Salary: €35,000

Monthly pay (net): €2,500

Monthly expenses

Transport: €70 (this is how much petrol I usually put in my car)

Rent: €0

Loan repayment: €100

Rainy day fund: €250

Household bills: €250

Phone bill: €20

Health insurance: €0

Groceries: €350

Subscriptions: €30

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Monday

7.00am: I get up and have a shower.

8.30am: Leave for work. I am sitting at my desk for 8.40am. I am so blessed to have a really short commute.

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10.00am: I haven’t eaten yet, so I head out to the shop and get some sausage rolls. (€2.00)

2.00pm: After a long team meeting, I am starving. I haven’t brought lunch, so I buy a sandwich. (€7.00)

5.00pm: Time to head home. It feels great to have Monday over with, and I am feeling tired.

7.00pm: I have leftover beef fajitas, so dinner is really quick and handy. I call some friends and family for a catch-up. I watch TV for a while, but there’s nothing exciting on, as I am not interested in the World Cup!

9.00pm: Time for an early night and bed.

Today’s total: €9.00

Tuesday

7.00am: I get up and shower.

8.30am: Leave for work and once again, I’m sitting at my desk for 8.40am.

1.00pm: I did not bring lunch again today, and I regret it; there is plenty of food at home, but I was too lazy to make anything. As a result, I end up buying a salad for €6.50.

4.00pm: I get a message to say someone wants to buy a dress from me on Vinted. I had it advertised for €10.00, but I accept €8.00.

5.00pm: Time to head home. I’ve been influenced to buy a mini Wi-Fi projector – you can connect to your phone and project to the wall, ceiling, etc. (€41)

5.10pm: I cannot wait to read my book. It is a page turner. I pack up the dress for Vinted and have it ready to send tomorrow.

6.00pm: I cook a pork chop in the air fryer and have it with some spuds and veg.

7.00pm: I head out for a walk as the weather has cooled slightly this evening. A podcast keeps me entertained, and I walk for around 45 minutes.

9.00pm: I watch some soaps on TV and have an ice cream from the freezer.

10.00pm: Head to bed with my book.

Today’s total: €47.50

Wednesday

7.00am: I get up and shower. I decide to make my lunch today after learning my lesson yesterday. I make a bagel and also pack some fruit.

8.30am: Leave for work and am sitting at my desk for 8.45am. I don’t eat first thing in the morning, but I usually have a banana at 11am. I bring coffee into work too, so rarely buy takeaway coffees.

1.00pm: Work is busy today, but the heat in the office is stifling, so I gladly welcome my break when lunchtime arrives. I eat my bagel, but I still don’t feel full, so I head to the shop for some crisps (€1.70).

3.00pm: I get a text from Sky to say this month’s TV and broadband subscription did not go through. I recently had to get a new bank card and never updated my payment details, so I do that and also pay the €47 due. The afternoon passes quickly, and I get home from work at 5.10pm.

5.30pm: I am on the couch in my comfy clothes and reading while many others are only beginning their commute home!

7.00pm: Dinner today is a baked potato, beans and cheese – cheap and very satisfying!

10.00pm: I have a few ice creams from the freezer to cool me down and soon enough, it’s time for bed.

Today’s total: €48.70.

Thursday

7.00am: I get up and shower.

7.45am: I have the luxury of reading my book for a while before work.

Related Reads Money Diaries: A healthcare worker on €83K living in Dublin and expecting her first child Money Diaries: A charity policy coordinator on €36K living in Dublin Money Diaries: A junior doctor on €44K living in Cork

8.30am: Leave for work, and I’m at my desk in 15 minutes. It’s time then for a big cup of coffee before I start work.

1.00pm: I have made a bake-at-home baguette with ham and cheese to have along with fruit. I get out for a walk as well for 15 minutes.

5.00pm: I head to the post office to send off the Vinted parcel, which I didn’t get around to yesterday.

6.00pm: My car insurance is due for renewal later this month. The initial quote I have is €470. I check and see that I paid €500 last year, so I decide to pay it and don’t bother shopping around. I pay on my credit card as I figure it is free credit as long as I pay it off come payday. (€470)

7.00pm: Dinner is a bit of a concoction; beans, fried egg, sausage and chips. Yum!

Today’s total: €470.00

Friday

7.00am: I’m up and showered. I pack a bag as I’m going away for the weekend straight after work. I bake a baguette in the air fryer for lunch – it’s going to be ham, cheese and tomato.

8.30am: I stop for petrol for the journey later. (€50)

10.00am: I’m feeling peckish, so I grab a sausage roll in the shop (€2.00). Work is quiet, and most people seem to be off enjoying the weather. I’m not jealous at all.

1.00pm: I have my baguette with an apple. Do some online browsing and purchase a lovely shower gel as a treat for myself. (€25)

5.00pm: Finish work, and it’s time to hit the road. The traffic is heavy, and the heat is killing me, so I can’t wait to get out on the open road. There’s a toll on the way to the destination: €2.30.

6.30pm: Stop off for dinner in Supermac’s. Burger and chips. (€13.50)

8.00pm: Arrive at destination and meet up with friends. We head to the local town for supplies, and we all chip in for the groceries. It’s €15 each.

9.00pm: Nice walk on the beach and back to chill with some beers and catch up on the gossip.

Today’s total: €107.80

Saturday

10.00am: We have a nice lazy morning. We’re staying at a friend’s relative’s house, so the accommodation is free. We get ready and head down to the beach, where we plan to spend most of the day.

5.00pm: Had such a lovely and peaceful day. We go back to make a curry for dinner.

7.00pm: Spend the evening having a few drinks and watch the sunset. Bliss.

Today’s total: €0.00

Sunday

12.00pm: I head off towards home, unfortunately. There’s a toll of €2.30 en route.

5.00pm: Time to do the weekly food shop in Lidl. I try to remember what I have at home in the freezer and cupboards and check the app for special offers. There are a few things on offer which I do need. I get lunch and dinners for four days, fruit and some other basics, and I also pick up some household items such as bedsheets, a doormat and sandwich toaster on offer. I also have to stock up on cosmetics, so the whole shop is a pricey €92.

7.00pm: Even though I went shopping, I am in no mood to cook today, so I order a Chinese takeaway as one last weekend treat. (€17)

9.00pm: Off to bed to prepare for a busy day again tomorrow.

Today’s total: €111.13

Weekly subtotal: €794.13

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What I learned –