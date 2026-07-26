Man (32) arrested following a stabbing incident in Belfast city centre

A 32-YEAR-OLD MAN has been arrested following a stabbing incident in Belfast city centre on Saturday.

The incident happened at approximately 8.30pm in the Bank Square area of the city.

Police received a report that a man in his 30s sustained injuries “consistent with stab wounds to his torso and leg”.

“It’s understood the man was injured following an altercation with a number of other people in the Bank Square area of the city,” police said.

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“The victim was taken to hospital for injuries believed to be serious, but not life-threatening, at this time.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.”

The man remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue.

Police have appealed for anyone with information that could assist in their investigation to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1530 25/07/26.

Members of the public can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.