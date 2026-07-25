Quiz: Are these quotes by Odyssey author Homer or Homer Simpson?

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THE ODYSSEY IS everywhere this week thanks to Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation hitting cinemas.
The film is getting rave reviews and has also brought a lot of attention to Homer’s original work.
To celebrate the film’s success, we’ve decided to test your knowledge of quotes from the Greek Homer against another legendary Homer of Simpsons fame.
So, are these quotes from the Odyssey author or Homer Simpson?
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