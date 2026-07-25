Both poets in their own ways Alamy
Quiz

Quiz: Are these quotes by Odyssey author Homer or Homer Simpson?

The two most famous Homers ever – but who said these quotes?
10.01pm, 25 Jul 2026
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THE ODYSSEY IS everywhere this week thanks to Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation hitting cinemas.

The film is getting rave reviews and has also brought a lot of attention to Homer’s original work.

To celebrate the film’s success, we’ve decided to test your knowledge of quotes from the Greek Homer against another legendary Homer of Simpsons fame.

So, are these quotes from the Odyssey author or Homer Simpson? 

"Karma can only be portioned out by the cosmos"
Alamy
Greek Homer
Alamy
Homer Simpson
"There is a time for many words, and there is also a time for sleep.”
Alamy
Greek Homer
Alamy
Homer Simpson
“Few sons are like their father-most are worse, few better.”
Alamy
Greek Homer
Alamy
Homer Simpson
"Suppose we've chosen the wrong god. Every time we go to church we're making him madder and madder."
Alamy
Greek Homer
Alamy
Homer Simpson
"You gods ought to be ashamed of yourselves"
Alamy
Greek Homer
Alamy
Homer Simpson
"It takes two to lie. One to lie and one to listen"
Alamy
Greek Homer
Alamy
Homer Simpson
"Facts are meaningless. You could use facts to prove anything that's even remotely true."
Alamy
Greek Homer
Alamy
Homer Simpson
“All my life, I’ve had one dream: To achieve my many goals.”
Alamy
Greek Homer
Alamy
Homer Simpson
"Don’t try to outwit your elders"
Alamy
Greek Homer
Alamy
Homer Simpson
"D'oh!"
Alamy
Greek Homer
Alamy
Homer Simpson

Alamy
Homer Simpson stole it from Greek Homer
Alamy
Homer Simpson, but the sigh of the exasperated is eternal, and may well predate him
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Turtle-y awful
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What are ewe doing? Baaaad
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Clever cat
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Fin-flipping-tastic
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Top dog
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