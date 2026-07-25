Energy-efficient homes with A and B ratings on BER scale command an almost €100,000 premium

THE MOST ENERGY-EFFICIENT HOMES command a premium of close to €100,000 over less-efficient properties.

That’s according to the latest housing market report from Geowox, an Irish property-tech start-up that provides automated property valuation models.

In its housing market report for Quarter 2 of 2026, it found that the median, or mid-point, price for an Irish home reached €393,000, up 6.2% in a year.

However, energy-efficient homes – those rated A-B on the BER system – carried a 27.3% premium, some €97,000, over less-efficient properties rated C–G.

Geowox said this analysis excluded new homes to “isolate the direct impact of energy ratings on existing housing stock”.

The BER (Buildings Energy Rating) system is a measure of a home’s energy usage based on its insulation, size and heating system, among other factors.

The ratings must be given when a property is placed on the market to sell or rent, and they’re known to affect house prices.

Energy-efficient home prices against less-efficient properties Geowox Geowox

And while Geowox found that national housing sales fell by 10.4% annually in Q2, energy-efficient homes “proved highly resilient with a minor 1.6% dip”.

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Elsewhere, Geowox found that new homes transacted at a median of €450,000, while new home transactions declined by only 2.9% year-over-year.

Marco Giardina, head of data analytics at Geowox, remarked that the “Irish property market remains resilient, with home prices rising despite a decline in transactions.”

He added that “energy-efficient and new homes continue to command a substantial premium”.

Home sales

Geowox said some 13,026 homes were sold in the first three months of 2026, down 6.5% against the same period in 2025.

It described this as a “market that remains resilient on price despite thinner activity”.

Co Dublin was the most expensive region at a median of €500,000, a 42.9% premium over the rest of Ireland, where the median stands at €350,000.

Co Wicklow (€460,000) and Co Kildare (€455,000) followed, while Co Longford was the least expensive county with median prices of €190,000.

Across Dublin, D06 led at way with median prices of €901,000, D17 was lowest at €332,000.

Rural homes meanwhile now command a premium of nearly 12% over urban properties, with rural and urban prices rising 7.7% and 4.2% respectively.

By type, the median house reached €405,000, a 6.6% increase, while the median apartment was €330,000, up 3.1%.