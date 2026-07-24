International Criminal Court chief prosecutor removed over sexual misconduct allegations

THE CHIEF PROSECUTOR of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has been removed from office, nearly two years after sexual misconduct allegations against him first emerged.

By a large majority, the ICC’s 125 member states ousted British barrister Karim Khan for “serious misconduct and serious breach of duty”, the court’s oversight body, the Assembly of States Parties, said in a statement.

The lengthy and complicated process has pitted human rights advocates, staff and member states against one another at a time when the court is already facing daunting challenges, including a campaign by the United States to “dismantle” the ICC, which was established to prosecute people responsible for humanity’s worst crimes.

The oversight body will now need to hold elections for a new prosecutor, someone who is likely to face sanctions by the Trump administration, which has already brought the force of financial penalties and travel bans on 13 members of staff, including Khan.

“The ICC should hold itself to the highest standards. This includes ensuring a safe workplace with effective and credible mechanisms available to staff or others who experience abuse, including sexual violence or harassment,” Liz Evenson, international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

Khan (56) was accused of sexual misconduct with a female aide, allegations he has steadfastly denied.

According to documents seen by the Associated Press, Khan engaged in a sexual relationship with the woman and tried to prevent her from pursuing her allegations.

Khan’s lawyers criticised the process leading to his ousting, complaining that he was blocked from addressing the session on Friday and arguing the regulations had been rewritten to disadvantage him.

Khan’s “removal was determined by a process in which he was never given a fair opportunity to be heard, and in defiance of the conclusions of the independent judges who examined the full evidential record”, lawyer Tayab Ali said in a statement.

He said Khan’s legal team would challenge the decision “through all available legal mechanisms”.

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The decision comes at a time when the global tribunal is under enormous pressure.

In a statement last week, secretary of state Marco Rubio said the US was launching a “sweeping campaign to dismantle the threat posed by the International Criminal Court to US sovereignty”.

Rubio said he will pressure member states to withdraw from the institution, sanction organisations that work with the court and ban staff from travelling to the United States.

Countries that “enjoy the benefits of the US security umbrella” will be called upon to reject the court’s jurisdiction over US citizens.

Hours after the vote, Venezuela announced it would withdraw from the court.

“Venezuela considers that the court’s actions reflect a demonstrated geographical bias, which has disproportionately concentrated its work on African and Latin American countries, to the detriment of the Global South,” Felix Plasencia, the country’s foreign affairs minister, announced in a statement.

Earlier this year, prosecutors at the court announced they were dropping an investigation into whether US sanctions against Venezuela qualified as crimes against humanity, citing a lack of evidence.

A separate investigation into possible crimes committed by Venezuelan security forces under former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro will continue.

President Donald Trump’s administration has already brought sanctions against Khan and a dozen other ICC staff in retaliation for warrants the court has issued for top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over the war in Gaza and investigations into US personnel in Afghanistan.

The allegations against Khan have become entwined with the court’s investigation into the war in Gaza, experts said.

“Political considerations have been folded into this, especially as it is the first time a prosecutor has pursued warrants against a Western ally,” Iva Vukusic, a researcher at Utrecht University who has been following the process, told the AP.

Khan’s removal will have no immediate impact on the arrest warrants in 2024 for Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant for crimes against humanity, which can only be withdrawn by ICC judges.