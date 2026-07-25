Gardaí appeal for witnesses after cars parked on Barrack street in Cahir broken into overnight

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a number of incidents of theft and criminal damage to motor vehicles which were parked on Barrack street in Cahir, Co Tipperary in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incidents are believed to have taken place between 12.30 and 1.30am.

It is also believed that some of the vehicles broken into are owned by members of the fire brigade currently fighting wildfires on Slievenamon mountain.

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A technical examination of the scene has been conducted.

Any road users who were travelling near Barrack Street, Cahir between 12.30am and 1.30am on Saturday 25 July 2026 and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.