evening fix

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
8.07pm, 25 Jul 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rhasidate Adeleke Mission accomplished: Rhasidat Adeleke celebrates as she crosses the line. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

le-tour-de-france-in-sant-feliu-de-codines-barcelona-catalonia-spain-july-2026 Tour de France stage one. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#PARIS: The Tour de France final stage will be shortened tomorrow due to ongoing wildfires across the country. 

#WILDFIRE ACROSS EUROPE: Nearly 200,000 people have been evacuated from the southwest of France and from Spain due to ongoing wildfires in both countries.

#PROTESTS: India’s education minister has resigned after a week of protests over exam irregularities.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin City Council hosted a special civic welcome for Shamrock Rovers captain and Cabo Verde World Cup hero Pico Lopes at Lourdes Celtic FC in Crumlin today, the club where his football journey first began.

The event celebrated Pico’s remarkable achievements in football, including his role in helping Cabo Verde reach the last 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The event was held at Eamonn Ceannt Park and saw young players, club representatives and members of the local community coming out to celebrate Lopes’ return to Dublin. 

dccs-organised-homecoming-held-in-lourdes-celtic-football-club Pico Lopes' homecoming to Ireland today. Aidan Oliver Weldon: www.aidanoliver.ie Aidan Oliver Weldon: www.aidanoliver.ie

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