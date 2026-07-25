Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#PARIS: The Tour de France final stage will be shortened tomorrow due to ongoing wildfires across the country.
#WILDFIRE ACROSS EUROPE: Nearly 200,000 people have been evacuated from the southwest of France and from Spain due to ongoing wildfires in both countries.
#PROTESTS: India’s education minister has resigned after a week of protests over exam irregularities.
Dublin City Council hosted a special civic welcome for Shamrock Rovers captain and Cabo Verde World Cup hero Pico Lopes at Lourdes Celtic FC in Crumlin today, the club where his football journey first began.
The event celebrated Pico’s remarkable achievements in football, including his role in helping Cabo Verde reach the last 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The event was held at Eamonn Ceannt Park and saw young players, club representatives and members of the local community coming out to celebrate Lopes’ return to Dublin.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say