Petrol bomb thrown into house in Co Derry in the early hours of this morning

A PETROL BOMB was thrown into a house in Co Derry in the early hours of this morning.

A PSNI detective sergeant said the attack took place around 3.45am in the Rosemary Place area of Coleraine.

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Police officers and emergency services attended the scene.

The occupant of the house had managed to extinguish the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

“However, this was a reckless attack, and our enquiries are ongoing this morning to establish the circumstances of the incident,” the PSNI said, appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.