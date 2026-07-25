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PSNI

Petrol bomb thrown into house in Co Derry in the early hours of this morning

A PSNI detective sergeant said the attack took place around 3.45am in the Rosemary Place area of Coleraine.
3.09pm, 25 Jul 2026
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A PETROL BOMB was thrown into a house in Co Derry in the early hours of this morning.

A PSNI detective sergeant said the attack took place around 3.45am in the Rosemary Place area of Coleraine.

Police officers and emergency services attended the scene.

The occupant of the house had managed to extinguish the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

“However, this was a reckless attack, and our enquiries are ongoing this morning to establish the circumstances of the incident,” the PSNI said, appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

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