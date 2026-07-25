Man (30s) charged after €592k worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in Cobh

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A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested after gardaí seized approximately €592,000 worth of controlled drugs following a search operation in Co Cork on 23 July 2026.
During the course of these searches, cannabis with an estimated value of €108,000 and cocaine with an estimated value of €484,000 were seized.
The searches were carried out at a business premises in Cobh. A number of follow-up searches were carried in another location in Cork city.
All drugs seized will be sent for further forensic analysis.
Gardaí say a man aged in his 30s was arrested in connection with these seizures and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a garda station in Co Cork.
He has since been charged and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court (Anglesea Street) today, Saturday 25 July 2026, at approximately 1.30pm.
Investigations are ongoing.
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