Financial literacy ambassadors appointed as plans for investment account progress

IRELAND’S FIRST EVER financial literacy ambassadors have been appointed by Tánaiste and Finance Minister Simon Harris.

Gráinne Griffin and Denis Carrigan will “communicate key messages around financial literacy and help empower Irish citizens – both young and old – to take control of their finances” in their roles.

Griffin is the director of Financial Education at the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), a new division established in July 2026. She has worked at the CCPC since 2020.

Carrigan is an economic and home economics teacher at St Laserian’s Special School in Carlow. He is president of the Association of Teachers of Home Economics. Harris noted that he has been involved in promoting financial literacy for children and young people and has headed up initiatives to do so.

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The ambassadors will play a “key role” in supporting the National Financial Literacy Strategy led by the Department of Finance.

The strategy was published in June, and includes priorities like financial education on retail investment, in particular the new investment account that is set to be rolled out next year.

The Tánaiste, junior minister for finance Robert Troy, and junior minister for further and higher education Marian Harkin welcomed the appointments today.

Harris said he is confident Griffin and Carrigan “will bring passion, expertise and energy to this role”.

“As we prepare to introduce the new investment account, building financial literacy and confidence has never been more important.

“We want people to feel empowered to save and invest, and to have access to trusted information that helps them make choices that are right for them,” Harris said.

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Harkin said their appointment will be beneficial for students as they prepare for independent living, employment and future careers.

“Understanding how to manage money, budget, save and make informed financial decisions is more important than ever.”

The ambassadors will work closely with the department to promote “the tools, knowledge and supports available to improve financial literacy, while also encouraging a broader conversation about the importance of financial wellbeing across society”.

They will also represent Ireland as part of an EU network of financial literacy ambassadors. The European Commission requested member states appoint between one and three such ambassadors under the EU’s financial literacy strategy.

There is no remuneration for the role, aside from travel expenses and role-related costs.