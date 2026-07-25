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Shercock

Woman (50s) dies and girl in critical condition after crash between car and truck in Co Cavan

A car and truck collided just after 5pm on the R162 at Corclare.
9.35am, 25 Jul 2026
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A WOMAN IN her 50s has died and a child is in critical condition after a collision in Shercock, Co Cavan on Friday evening.

A car and truck collided just after 5pm on the R162 at Corclare.

The woman, who was driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was a passenger in the car and was brought from the scene to Temple Street Hospital. She remains there in critical condition, gardaí said.

A number of other people occupying the two vehicles received medical treatment at the scene by ambulance staff, but no other injuries have been reported.

The road is closed for examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who was travelling in the area at the time of the crash to come forward. 

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