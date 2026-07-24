Man arrested by gardaí targeting dissident republican activity after bomb squad searches car

ANOTHER ARREST HAS been made in relation to a vehicle gardaí stopped in Monaghan on Wednesday.

Gardaí had requested assistance from the army bomb squad after they stopped the vehicle on the N2 south of Carrickmacross.

A garda spokesperson said the squad completed an examination of the vehicle, but the outcome was not released “for operational reasons”.

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They said today that two arrests were made as part of a garda operation targeting dissident republican activity.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 20s, was arrested and detained on Thursday,

A man in his 40s was arrested today.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.