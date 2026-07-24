Gardaí requested assistance from the army bomb squad after they stopped the vehicle on Wednesday. Alamy Stock Photo
Monaghan

Man arrested by gardaí targeting dissident republican activity after bomb squad searches car

Another person, a woman in her 20s, was arrested in relation to the same thing on Wednesday.
11.47am, 24 Jul 2026
882

ANOTHER ARREST HAS been made in relation to a vehicle gardaí stopped in Monaghan on Wednesday.

Gardaí had requested assistance from the army bomb squad after they stopped the vehicle on the N2 south of Carrickmacross.

A garda spokesperson said the squad completed an examination of the vehicle, but the outcome was not released “for operational reasons”.

They said today that two arrests were made as part of a garda operation targeting dissident republican activity.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 20s, was arrested and detained on Thursday,

A man in his 40s was arrested today.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

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