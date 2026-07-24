Hosepipe ban extended nationwide from today

A NATIONWIDE HOSEPIPE ban comes into effect from today as Uisce Éireann seeks to protect water supplies following a period of warm weather and low rainfall.

The water conservation order, which came into force at 12.01am this morning, will remain in place until Wednesday 26 August, although it could be lifted earlier or extended depending on weather conditions.

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The nationwide restrictions expand a hosepipe ban that had already been in place in Dublin, south Tipperary and parts of Kildare, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow.

The ban prohibits the use of a hosepipe for activities including watering gardens, washing private vehicles, filling paddling pools and topping up ornamental fountains.

Uisce Éireann said recent warm weather, combined with below-average rainfall, has put significant pressure on water supplies, with several groundwater sources showing signs of stress.

While conditions are set to turn cooler and more unsettled over the weekend, with outbreaks of rain forecast across much of the country, Uisce Éireann is continuing to urge the public to conserve water and avoid non-essential use.

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It said the restrictions are intended to help safeguard drinking water supplies during the weeks ahead.