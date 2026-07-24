Poll: What did you make of Ride or Die?

OCTAVIA SPENCER AND Hannah Waddingham have teamed up for the new Prime Video series Ride or Die, which began streaming last week.

They play best friends Judith (Waddingham) and Debbie (Spencer), who have their relationship tested when it’s revealed Judith isn’t a forensic accountant as she has claimed for over 20 years… she’s actually an international assassin.

In our Best of the Box review, we said:

While Ride or Die is crammed full of action setpieces, deadly encounters and spy gadgets, it’s worth watching if you like your thrillers to not take themselves too seriously. Hopefully it will show commissioners that there’s a swathe of roles out there for women ‘of a certain age’ beyond the usual, and that action isn’t the purview of men or youngsters.

But have you seen Ride or Die, and if so what did you think of it?

