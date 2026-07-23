Do you have an air fryer?

A SAFETY CAMPAIGN aimed at air fryer users was launched earlier this week by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The campaign offers tips and steps consumers can take to make sure that they are using their worktop appliances correctly.

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Gráinne Griffin of the CCPC said that air fryers have surged in popularity in recent years and noted the importance of the appliances being “used and maintained correctly”.

As part of the campaign, the commission carried out a survey which found that the majority own an air fryer – and that many people use them every day.

So, we wanted to turn the question to you.

Today we’re asking: Do you own an air fryer?

