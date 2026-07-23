GOOD MORNING.

Here’s the news you need to know as you start the day.

Tuam mother and baby home

1. In 2014, local historian Catherine Corless uncovered the names of 796 infants who had died at the Tuam mother and baby home. She could not find burial grounds for them.

Now, investigators are starting to forensically examine the remains of 99 children found at the site in the hope of finally identifying them.

Ukraine

2. Taoiseach Micheál Martin is in Kyiv meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the European Union’s ongoing support for Ukraine.

The meeting comes after a deadly intensification in Russian strikes on Ukraine, which saw the country hit by four missiles of various types and 216 long-range strike drones overnight, Tuesday into Wednesday this week.

Weather forecast

3. It looks like the spell of very sunny weather is going to let up in the coming days, as Met Éireann forecasts a transition to more “unsettled” conditions over the weekend.

The change comes after weeks of consistently warm weather, including some high temperature warnings.

Hosepipe ban

4. The hosepipe ban that is currently in place across six counties will be extended nationwide from Friday.

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This expands a previous ban currently in place for Dublin, south Tipperary and parts of Kildare, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow. It will run until Wednesday 26 August. Here’s some information on what is allowed and disallowed under the ban.

Hair loss

5. The use of weight loss and diabetes jabs has been linked to the increased risk of hair loss, a new study published by the British Medical Journal found.

Known collectively as GLP-1 receptor agonists, these jabs are often referred to by their brand names, like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.

Tourism

6. Preliminary work on a vast hotel project linked to the Trump family has already caused irreparable damage to a once pristine stretch of Albania’s coast, scientists and activists say.

Environmental activists have long raised concerns about the €4.5 billion project – first mooted in 2024 by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner – to build luxury hotels amid flamingo colonies and on a deserted island.

University College Dublin

7. A woman in her 20s who was arrested over allegations of deception against University College Dublin (UCD) was released without charge.

The woman was arrested in Dublin city centre on Tuesday afternoon and was detained in a garda station on the southside of the city.

Strait of Hormuz

8. The UK has withdrawn remaining diplomatic staff from Iran as the conflict with the US continued to escalate with a 12th night of airstrikes.

Donald Trump threatened to knock out one Iranian bridge or power plant in return for each attack on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, warning he was “not finished” with a war.

Co Offaly

9. Edenderry garda station in Co Offaly was sealed off after it was evacuated following two gardaí being taken to hospital after becoming unwell whilst on duty.

Gardaí said in a statement on Wednesday evening that the station was closed due to “operational reasons”.