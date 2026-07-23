This weekend will bring 'unsettled' conditions, some rain and reduced sunshine

IT LOOKS LIKE the spell of very sunny weather is going to let up in the coming days, as Met Éireann forecasts a transition to more “unsettled” conditions over the weekend.

The change comes after weeks of consistently warm weather, including some high temperature warnings.

Met Éireann says today, Thursday, will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and a light north to northwest wind.

The north and west may see patches of drizzle at times.

Temperatures will reach highs of 19 to 24 degrees generally, and it’ll be warmest in the south and cooler in the northwest.

Clouds and drizzle continue tonight, with temperatures to drop to as low as 10 degrees.

Friday will start off cloudy with isolated patches of drizzle likely in the north and west.

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Some sunny spells will develop through the afternoon, becoming hazier by evening.

Temperatures will reach highs of 17 to 24 degrees, again warmest in the south and southeast.

There may be outbreaks of rain on Saturday, alongside mist on hills and coasts.

It’ll still be fairly warm, with temperatures of up to 22 degrees forecast.

Overnight on Saturday it’ll stay largely cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Temperatures will drop to between 13 and 15 degrees.

Sunday will be another cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle at first, but it’s expected to dry up as the day goes on. Highest temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees are expected.

Patchy rain and drizzle will continue in the north and near Atlantic coasts on Sunday night, but it’ll be dry with clear spells in other areas.

Temperatures will drop as low as 10 degrees.